Dr. Stone Releases Steamy First Look At Blu-Ray/DVD Art

Even though Dr. Stone is currently in its infancy when it comes to the anime series, that isn’t stopping the franchise from releasing its first artwork for the eventual Blu-Ray/DVD collection and we can tell you that its certainly a steamy one. Portraying the female cast members at a hot springs, the first artwork shows off a few characters we now know, and others we have yet to be introduced to from the first four episodes of the popular summer anime series.

Dr. Stone’s Official Twitter Account provided the first look at this sample artwork that shows off a more blush-inducing side of the main roster of the series:

Dr. STONE BD & DVD official art pic.twitter.com/pkWhKrnwxJ — Dr. STONE (@DrStone_EN) July 27, 2019

The Dr. Stone series so far has offered an extremely original premise, with the citizens of the world becoming encased in stone and a combination of science and luck freeing a duo of high schoolers who may just have what it takes to rebuild society and bring humanity back to its glory days. Senku and Taiju are best friends but could not be more different with Senku appearing closer to a mad scientist and Taiju supplying the brawn. Obviously, when girls are introduced to their “new society”, this pair have a lot of new issues and ideas to conquer.

The ingenious anime series has come out of the gate swinging and managed to make a name for itself with anime fans across the world, being one of the most popular series to drop this summer without a doubt.

What do you think of this potentially controversial artwork coming for the eventual Dr. Stone Blu-Ray/DVD set? How have you been enjoying the anime series so far this summer?

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since its release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

They describe Dr. Stone as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”