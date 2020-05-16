First Dr. Stone Season 2 Character Designs Surface Online

✖

After being announced with a brief teaser following the end of the first season, the first character designs from Dr. Stone Season 2 have surfaced online! Progress on the second season has been relatively kept under wraps following the announcement last December (especially now given the major impacts of the novel coronavirus), but it was confirmed that the new season would be taking on the massive Stone Wars arc from Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series. This arc sees Senku and the Kingdom of Science taking on the might of the Tsukasa Empire.

The Stone Wars arc will see Senku and the others donning major new scientific equipment in order to give them any sort of edge against the powerful fighters of the Tsukasa Empire, and following the Winter, they'll have some other new looks to show off. These are the major focus of the first surfaced character designs. You can check them out below as spotted by @DBSHypeX on Twitter:

Here’s much better quality. Dr. Stone Anime Season 2 bout to be dope! https://t.co/pzbEWjrOvp pic.twitter.com/jITwcKDO35 — ~Hype~ (@DBHypeX) May 14, 2020

Note that these character designs have yet to be made official as the Shueisha has yet to release the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. That will be hitting in a matter of days, so we'll soon see a more detailed look at these first character designs for Senku, Koharu, and Chrome. The three of them have seemingly better fortified themselves for the Winter because they'll need all the time they can get to prepare for the upcoming war.

The first season came to an end with the first conflict between the Kingdom of Science and the Tsukasa Empire. Following this conflict, the two societies realize that a full battle will be coming soon. This leaves Senku and the rest of Ishigami Village just the Winter to prepare for what's to come, and we'll see the results of these efforts when the anime returns! There's no concrete release date for the second season just yet, however.

What do you think of this look into how Dr. Stone's second season is coming along? Are you excited for when the new episodes finally make their debut? What were your favorite moments from the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.