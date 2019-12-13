The story of Senku and his attempt to rebuild society by using rudimentary technology as the rest of humanity is locked in stone is getting a second season! With Dr. Stone being one of the biggest anime franchises to be released this year, and the first season having released its final episode, the animation studio of TMS Entertainment didn’t take long to let fans know that a brand new season titled “Stone Wars” will be continuing the adventure of this “Stone World”.

Dr. Stone released the information via their Official Twitter Account, confirming that the adventures of Senku and his friends and enemies will be making a return, following the manga adaptation with new stories that explore the young scientist’s attempt to bring human society back to where it once was:

You thought you’d need to wait 3,700 years? Dr. STONE Season 2 Announced🔥 pic.twitter.com/R9TdY8lMMy — Dr. STONE (@DrStone_EN) December 13, 2019

Besides simply trying to free humanity from its “stone prison” that sees early all of civilization encased in tombs of stone, Senku also has to rally against Tsukasa, a young man who has his own idea of what the world should be in the future. Rather than attempting to recreate the world, Tsukasa wants to create a world where the old generation is wiped out and the younger generation is able to take over. Of course, this causes quite some tension between Senku and the young renegade, leading to disastrous confrontations.

While a release date hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, it’s still nice to know that more adventures will be on the way for Senku and company!

Are you excited for the second season of Dr. Stone? What do you hope to see in the upcoming episodes of the Stone World? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dr. Stone!

If you wanted to catch up with the Dr. Stone anime before it wraps the first season, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”