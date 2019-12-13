Dr. Stone Season 2 Shares First Teaser

Before wrapping up the popular first season of its anime series, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine teased that Dr. Stone had an “important announcement” to make. Fans were hoping that with the timing of the first season’s ending that the series would have a second season in the works. But now that the first season of the series has officially come to a close, it also confirmed that a second season would be on the way teasing the Stone Wars arc of the series. Even more surprisingly, the series had a brief teaser for the new season.

The Season 2 teaser trailer is terribly brief, but it confirms that the anime will kick off the Stone Wars arc between Senku’s Kingdom of Science and the Tsukasa Empire when it begins. You can check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 24 of the series brought the first season of the series to an end, and Senku teased that Winter would soon be over. With the snow melting, it’s time for the two villages to go to war with one another and now Senku and the rest of Ishigami Village will see just what their months of preparation will do for them in the coming battle.

There’s currently no release window set for the second season just yet, but Dr. Stone will be one of the many Shonen Jump series getting a stage presentation during this year’s Jump Festa convention taking place on December 21-22. Perhaps there will be more details revealed during its presentation? If you wanted to check out the first season of the series now that it’s complete, you can currently find Dr. Stone now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”