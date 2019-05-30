Dr. Stone Season One Episode Order Surfaces

With anticipation mounting for one of the most anticipated Shonen anime releases of the summer, Dr. Stone is getting closer and closer to revealing itself to the world. A story that follows two young friends as they attempt to free the world of a “stony curse” that literally freezes all inhabitants in rock, the series promises to be one of the hottest animes of the year. While keen eyed fans have been following the details for the series’ release, one Twitter user was able to confirm just how many episodes will be dropping for its initial season on Crunchyroll.

Twitter User Spytrue revealed that the first season of Dr. Stone has been confirmed at 24 episodes:

Dr.STONE TV anime is listed for 24 episode pic.twitter.com/ZAnJpGQkDN — SPY (@Spytrue) May 29, 2019

While the premise is certainly original, it still promises face offs that are all too familiar to Shonen series audiences. The central conflict of the series arises when our two protagonists, Senku and Taiju, discover a cure to the virus that freezes citizens in stone. While the initial cure can only wake up one person at a time, the pair decides to “resurrect” the character of Tsukasa, a fellow younger man who dictates that only certain people can be freed from their rocky caskets.

The series then is a battle of fists and wits with Senju acting as the brains and Taiju acting as the brawn, with the fate of humanity resting on the shoulders of the next generation. Tsukasa creates his own “camp” of followers who agree with his line of thinking while the protagonist duo does the same.

The manga series itself currently has 10 volumes to its name so it should be interesting to see just how many volumes the initial 24 episode series deems to cover.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into seven volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

Viz Media describes the series as such: “One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!”