‘Dragon Ball’ and Adidas Collection Leak Reveals Goku, Vegeta Shoes

If you want to run like a Super Saiyan, then you will need to save up your money ASAP. This year, Adidas will team up with Dragon Ball to release an official shoe line, and leaks just outed the kicks for Goku and Vegeta.

As you might have expected, the Internet is kind of blown away by the reveal.

As you can see below, Yeezy Mafia shared the first-look at Adidas’ upcoming line. The kicks inspired by Goku got an entire reveal video showing off their sleek design. The shoes will come in the ZX 500 RM style and are set to debut in August 2018.

Goku’s kicks look like a pair the Saiyan would gladly wear if he didn’t love his boots so much. The sneakers have an orange-and-blue body with yellow accents to mimic his Super Saiyan hair. With white soles, the back of the shoes appears to have the same kanji printed on them which Goku rocks on his Gi.

Vegeta’s shoes are a far cry from his rival’s sneakers. The shoes come in the Ultra Tech (Oregon) style and will be out in November 2018. The shoes have a navy blue body with gold and yellow accents to mimic his Super Saiyan form. These kicks have black soles to match, and the back of each shoe appears to have the Capsule Corps logo on it. So, fans can have a bit of Bulma with them wherever they go.

So far, Adidas has kept quiet about the reported leak and others like it. This month, Seraphy dropped images of the line’s Cell, Majin Buu, and Freeza kicks. The new shoes, which can be seen above, were met with mixed reviews by fans. Cell’s shoes come in the Prophere style and have a speckled green design to them. As for Freeza, the kicks are based on the Yung-1 design and feature a vibrant white-and-purple color scheme. Majin Buu’s shoes have a baby pink body with purple accents, and they will come in the Kamanda style.

Again, there is no official announcement from Adidas about the anime team-up, but fans are hopeful. The collaboration would be the first official one between the brands. In the past, some fans did manage to get their own Dragon Ball kicks from Adidas through the Adidas ZX Flux collection. One lucky fan managed to get his design approved by Adidas on accident, giving the customizable shoes some very copyright unfriendly designs

Would you be interested in this Adidas collaboration? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!