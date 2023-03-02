Dragon Ball Cosplay Readies to Fight With Android 18

Dragon Ball Super is now in the midst of a special new arc exploring the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie in the manga, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see more of Android 18 in action! Ever since she was introduced to the series alongside Android 17 during the Android arc of the original series, Android 18 has been an easy fan favorite. She's proved how strong she can be in a fight over the years, and has gone on to show off all kinds of layers to her character in the franchise since then.

Android 18 has proven to be one of the most crucial fighters in the series throughout its run so far at many different points since her first debut, and it's likely that it won't stop any time soon as Dragon Ball Super continues telling new stories. But that also means plenty of makeovers for the fighter with each appearance, and artist @seracoss on Instagram is paying tribute to the fighter's debut look with a perfect cosplay for Android 18! Check it out:

Where to Find Android 18

You can currently check out Android 18's most recent fight in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which is now slated for a home media release later this year. The manga has also started a new string of chapters adapting the events of the movie, and you can find the three most recent chapters for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Of course, there's the anime as well now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the movie itself, it's teased as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!" If you're curious about how it shook out, you can check out ComicBook.com's review of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero here.

What are you hoping to see from Android 18 as Dragon Ball continues? What are some of your favorite moments for the fighter? Let us know all of your thoughts on it and everything anime in the comments!