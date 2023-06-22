Japan's Most Famous Cosplayer Takes on Dragon Ball's Android 18

Dragon Ball's Android 18 is one of the major standout fighters in the entire franchise over the years, and now Japan's most famous cosplayer has shared their take on the famous fighter! Android 18 immediately made an impact with fans when she first debuted in the pages of Akira Toriyama's original Dragon Ball manga all those years ago, and her popularity only exploded thanks to the success of the Dragon Ball Z anime adaptation. She's been a mainstay ever since her debut in the Android Saga, and fans have paid tribute to Android 18 in all sorts of ways as a result.

Dragon Ball likely has some big plans for Android 18 as the manga and anime franchise continues into the future, and it's hard not to see why given some of the tributes fans pay to her through art. This includes some new cosplay from Enako, who is one of the most notably cosplayers in the world due to her millions strong following overseas and in many territories all over Japan. The artist has debuted her take on Dragon Ball's Android 18 with fans, and you can check it out in action below:

What's Next for Dragon Ball Super?

The Dragon Ball franchise will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary next year with a special art exhibition celebrating Akira Toriyama's long running series, but there are also all sorts of avenues where the Dragon Ball series is still very much active. While there's currently no ongoing Dragon Ball anime adaptation (despite fans very much wanting the anime to return in full), the Dragon Ball Super manga is currently releasing new chapters adapting the events of the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. You can catch up with Dragon Ball Super with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Following the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, fans are still hoping to see the Dragon Ball Super TV anime return in some fashion (to adapt many of the stories we've seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga since the TV anime came to an end), but there has yet to be any word on whether or not the anime is ever coming back with new material. It's definitely one fans will continue to wait for, however, and given Dragon Ball's success it's likely we'll see it in action again someday.

Where does Android 18 rank among your favorite Dragon Ball characters overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!