Dragon Ball Anime Comes to Life With Help From Some... Cookies

Dragon Ball has become one of the biggest anime franchises of all time, as many fans in North America will state that the series is responsible for introducing many to anime in general. While Dragon Ball Z is easily the most popular part of the shonen series, it all began by focusing on a young Goku who was searching for the Dragon Balls. Now, the locales of the charming first part of the Z-Fighters' story by Akira Toriyama have been recreated in a delicious way.

The Dragon Ball series first began in 1984, introducing fans to the young Goku and his friends as they attempted to track down the Dragon Balls. When Dragon Ball Z began, fans were introduced to some of their favorite characters as adults, with Goku and his fellow combatants gaining more than a few transformations. While there were quite a few years between the ending of Dragon Ball Z and the beginning of Dragon Ball Super, the franchise has wasted little time in throwing universe-ending threats at Goku and company. Things have definitely changed since the early days of the series but there are definitely aspects of the characters and the story itself that have remained a constant.

Dragon Ball Cookies

The Official Dragon Ball website shared a look at some amazing cookies that were created in order to imagine the environments of the Dragon Ball universe in a new light. Over the years, the series from the mind of Akira Toriyama has seen some wild merchandise, but unfortunately, these cookies aren't for sale. As the series continues to grow in popularity, perhaps one day fans will be able to buy edibles that recreate the worlds of Dragon Ball.

As Dragon Ball fans know, the future of Dragon Ball Super's anime adaptation is anyone's guess at this point. Following the success of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the creative minds behind the endeavor have hinted at a new project in the shonen universe, but have shared little details about where the Z-Fighters might go next. Luckily, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is continuing to release new episodes that follow Goku and company through battles that would have never made their way into the main storyline.

