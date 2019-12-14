Dragon Ball Animator Yamamuro Reveals the Most Difficult Scene to Animate

There are a lot of spectacular animated scenes that have taken place in the Dragon Ball franchise. From Goku’s battle against Majin Vegeta during the Buu Saga to Gohan’s final Kamehameha against the monstrous Cell, Akira Toriyama’s long running franchise always finds a way to pull out the stops when it comes to creating flashy scenes for some of its biggest encounters. Recently, in an interview with the publication of AnimeLand, long time character designer and animator for the franchise, Tadayoshi Yamamuro, explained what the hardest scene for him to animate was during his time with the popular series.

AnimeLand chatted with Yamamuro as he explained that Janemba from the twelfth film of the Dragon Ball Z franchise, Fusion Reborn, was the most difficult character to animate as his teleporting skill created an effect that had not been seen in the series before and broke down the villain into what was essentially cubes that dispersed then reassembled!

Janemba may have only appeared during this film, but he continues to pop up in Dragon Ball related material as time goes on, recently making an appearance in the DLC material for the popular fighting game of Dragon Ball Fighterz. In the game, Janemba’s teleporting skills and power were put on full display as the fiendish demon made his return to the franchise.

The powerful demon’s chance of joining the Dragon Ball series proper may be better than ever as Broly recently lead the way for characters that were popular but outside continuity to make their way into the ongoing story. Broly had originally appeared in the eighth, tenth, and eleventh feature length films of Dragon Ball Z but made his return thanks to the Dragon Ball Super series and the third film of the series, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

