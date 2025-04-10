One Piece x Baskin-Robbins Collab Gives One Character the Perfect Happy Ending

One Piece is always known to have some of the best collaborations with well-thought-out promotions and some of the cutest posters and merchandise that fans line up to collect every time. Adding to this, One Piece has ramped up the collaborations even more in the last year or so, giving fans exciting, unexpected collabs such as the recent One Piece x Lakers crossover and the even more surprising One Piece x Borussia Dortmund collab. That said, the partnership that currently has every fan’s attention is the recently announced One Piece x Baskin-Robbins collab, which just put out the cutest promotional visual with the most fitting callback to the series.



As part of the series’ new collaboration with Baskin-Robbins, one of One Piece’s official X handles recently shared a new poster promoting an offer on triple scoops. The adorable poster features Captain Smoker and Yu, the young girl who ran into Smoker at Loguetown during the former’s introduction in One Piece. Piling onto the nostalgia, Yu is pictured with five scoops, calling back to the memorable moment in Chapter 98 when Smoker gave the girl money and told her to buy five scoops of ice cream after she dropped her ice cream running into him. As for the offer in question, it states that fans who purchase a triple scoop can win stickers of Smoker and Yu, though since the collab is limited only to Japan, this means One Piece fans around the world can only enjoy this and other adorable visuals part of the collab for now.

One Piece’s New Collab Calls Back to One Nostalgic East Blue Moment

Though Smoker posed a recurring threat for much of the early arcs of the series, the beloved Marine Captain, who has since been promoted to Vice Admiral, has made nary an appearance in One Piece as of late. Fans last got a momentary glimpse of Smoker during Vegapunk’s broadcast in Chapter 1117, where he was revealed to be somewhere in the New World. As such, this call back to his introduction is quite a nostalgic one for fans, as well as a fitting happy ending for Yu.

As far as introductions go, this moment between Smoker and Yu leaves quite a strong impression, becoming a defining moment for Smoker’s character. Despite his tough, hostile appearance, Smoker shows no aggression or even irritation towards Yu, even though she gets ice cream all over his pants. Instead, he turns the situation around, apologizing that his pants ate up her ice cream and even giving her enough money to get five scoops of ice cream instead. In a series where corrupt Marines and World Government officials are a dime a dozen, this moment paints Smoker as a character with a strong moral compass and a righteous sense of justice. More than anything, though, it’s amazing that One Piece drew on this moment from literally over a thousand chapters ago for this collaboration with Baskin-Robbins, as it could not have been more fitting.

Source: @Eiichiro_Staff on X.