Anime

Fans Cannot Believe The ‘Dragon Ball’ Anime Turns 32 Today

Time flies by real fast, and fans of Dragon Ball were just reminded of that today. On this day 32 […]

By

Time flies by real fast, and fans of Dragon Ball were just reminded of that today. On this day 32 years ago, the anime industry introduced fans to a small boy named Son Goku, and the shonen genre was forever changed by the monkey-tailed boy.

Yes, the original Dragon Ball anime is 32-years-old starting today. The show was released back in February 1986 under Toei Animation. A network known as FNS shared the action-adventure series with Japanese audience, but anime lovers will know the channel better these days as Fuji TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, fans are ecstatic to wish the inaugural anime a happy birthday. The show is an extremely popular one amongst fans worldwide, and its fantastical charm was only usurped in the US by its sequel. Dragon Ball Z hooked fans with its action, but it was Dragon Ball that got fans interested in the world where Goku lived.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Dragon Ball anime, it starts off simply. Fans meet a strong kid named Goku who lives by himself after his adoptive grandpa dies. The hero meets a girl named Bulma who is searching for seven mystical items called Dragon Balls. The pair begin traveling to find the relics as Goku trains in martial arts under an elderly lecher named Master Roshi. However, things get complicated when villainous organizations ike the Red Ribbon Army and King Piccolo make themselves known.

This first anime may not have any Super Saiyans to keep track of, but its fun-hearted action makes it a must-watch for fans. And, as you can see below, social media is full of netizens who wish the franchise nothing but the best these days.

Can you believe Dragon Ball is 32 now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Herms98

TheBrugalKing

JRoutz2016

karithewonder

RuiRibeiro2000

eduell97

MsSammiRoss

gutsthebadass

OtakuRhoads

Emjay_43

Tagged:
,

Related Posts