Fans Cannot Believe The ‘Dragon Ball’ Anime Turns 32 Today

Time flies by real fast, and fans of Dragon Ball were just reminded of that today. On this day 32 years ago, the anime industry introduced fans to a small boy named Son Goku, and the shonen genre was forever changed by the monkey-tailed boy.

Yes, the original Dragon Ball anime is 32-years-old starting today. The show was released back in February 1986 under Toei Animation. A network known as FNS shared the action-adventure series with Japanese audience, but anime lovers will know the channel better these days as Fuji TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, fans are ecstatic to wish the inaugural anime a happy birthday. The show is an extremely popular one amongst fans worldwide, and its fantastical charm was only usurped in the US by its sequel. Dragon Ball Z hooked fans with its action, but it was Dragon Ball that got fans interested in the world where Goku lived.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Dragon Ball anime, it starts off simply. Fans meet a strong kid named Goku who lives by himself after his adoptive grandpa dies. The hero meets a girl named Bulma who is searching for seven mystical items called Dragon Balls. The pair begin traveling to find the relics as Goku trains in martial arts under an elderly lecher named Master Roshi. However, things get complicated when villainous organizations ike the Red Ribbon Army and King Piccolo make themselves known.

This first anime may not have any Super Saiyans to keep track of, but its fun-hearted action makes it a must-watch for fans. And, as you can see below, social media is full of netizens who wish the franchise nothing but the best these days.

Can you believe Dragon Ball is 32 now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Herms98

February 26th. On this day in history, the Church bans Galileo for his crazy-ass theories. Tex Avery and Johhny Cash are born. And over in Japan, Fuji TV begins airing a road trip comedy show starring a horny valley girl and a feral monkey child. pic.twitter.com/0DFOj7LLKQ — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 26, 2018

TheBrugalKing

JRoutz2016

A little boy started growing up and used all the power he never knew he had, and now he is a grown up adult and a god. This man sure knows what he’s doing. Happy 32 years of #DragonBall pic.twitter.com/tp39hhTKTY — Justin? (@JRoutz2016) February 26, 2018

karithewonder

Damn 32 years & the show where it all started.. Happy Anniversary Dragon Ball ? pic.twitter.com/p84CJUqfxE — Kari ? (@karithewonder) February 26, 2018

RuiRibeiro2000

32 years. It has been a hell of a ride! ❤️??#DragonBall pic.twitter.com/j0qXEkCpPD — Rui Ribeiro (@RuiRibeiro2000) February 26, 2018

eduell97

32 years of Dragon Ball, still my favorite anime, can’t wait to rewatch it many more times to come #DragonBallAnniversary pic.twitter.com/INa4xMVUaF — Evan Duell (@eduell97) February 26, 2018

MsSammiRoss

Lets celebrate 30 years of #DragonBallAnniversary with a dancehttps://t.co/gAX8t1PHuj — Ms. Sammi Ross (@MsSammiRoss) February 27, 2018

gutsthebadass

Hey Goku did you hear that Dragon Ball is on its 32nd Anniversary



Goku – “huh” (Insant Transmission)



Chi Chi – GOKUUUUUUUUUU pic.twitter.com/FgEteSz2xa — Guts☠ (@gutsthebadass) February 27, 2018

OtakuRhoads

Wow, 32 years. And to think it started a legacy that will out live the sun. Happy anniversary Dragon Ball! https://t.co/GqjIw7u6SH — Andrew Rhoads (@OtakuRhoads) February 26, 2018

Emjay_43