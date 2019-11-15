Dragon Ball Fan-Art Brings Berserker Kale and Broly Together

It seems like an age has passed since Dragon Ball Super went live with any content. The last thing the anime revealed was a movie all about Broly, and it made the Saiyan canon. Of course, fans were curious how his Super Saiyan mode would be handled, and the movie refrained from calling the form Legendary.

Of course, that has not stopped fans from embracing the now-canon hero and his power. Whether it is Legendary or not, the transformation is one which audiences have come to adore, and a new piece of artwork imagine what it might be like when Broly meets his match with Kale.

Over on Reddit, an artist called Monster_Wolf_187 shared their take on the duo. They did up a piece of gorgeous artwork which imagines the meeting between Broly and Kale in their berserk forms.

To the left, fans can see Broly all powered up in his berserk – or rather Legendary – state. His top is still shredded like it was back in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but that lets fans see his buff body. As for his hair, it is glowing a yellow-green as always, and it matches Kale.

As you can see, the Universe 6 Saiyan is to the right. Given the multiverse twins, fans long wondered whether Kale was Broly’s counterpart, and it seems that really became the case. The girl is pumped up in her berserk form as you can tell by her biceps. Her whited-out pupils are indicative of the Legendary form, and Kale has hair that would make Broly rather proud.

Sadly, fans have never seen the pair team up, but there is reason to hope. Rumors have long suggested Dragon Ball has a new anime in the works, so here’s to hoping Broly and Kale get to meet before long.

