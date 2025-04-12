My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Preview Sets Up The Crawler’s First Big Fight

Play video

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has officially kicked off its run as part of the new wave of anime now hitting for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the preview for the anime’s next big episode is teasing Koichi Haimawari’s first fight as a vigilante. The first episode of this new series introduced fans to a new main character who is a lot different than Izuku Midoriya, and revealed that the world around this new character is a lot different than the hero world seen in that main My Hero Academia series as well. But things have really only gotten started for Koichi.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ premiere introduced fans to Koichi, a college student who is about to get sucked into a wild world of problems as a new vigilante hero, and that’s exactly the case with the first look at the next episode of the anime. The preview for the second episode has premiered, and reveals that not only will Koichi be dealing with juiced up criminals using the mysterious “Trigger” drug, but that one is about to get a lot more dangerous as a result of it. Check it out in the video above.

When Does My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 2 Come Out?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 2 is titled “Take Off” and will be premiering in Japan on Monday, April 14th. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Koichi, Pop, and Knuckleduster start asking around the city for clues about the illegal drug ‘Trigger.’ However, Knuckleduster, who was rough with his questions, is suspected by the ‘Eraser Hero’ Eraserhead. While the two are fighting, Soga and his friends, who came to get revenge on Koichi and his friends, start rampaging using ‘Triggers,’ and then a Colossal Monster appears, throwing the city of Naruhata into chaos!”

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes introduced Koichi to the mysterious Knuckleduster, a vigilante who had been investigating a mysterious drug known as Trigger. He had been taking matters into his own hands because the heroes weren’t around to help, and he’s dragging both Koichi and Pop Step into things as well. It’s not much longer than it turns out that this investigation will lead to even more trouble soon, and by the looks of the preview, it’s some big trouble all right.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be continuing through the Spring 2025 anime schedule with new episodes, and the anime is only getting started. The cliffhanger from the episode teased a run in with Shota Aizawa, who is one of the pro heroes from the main series that will actually be playing a huge role in this prequel series. And because it’s an official prequel to the main series, it’s going to be offering a much different look at the world of heroes in Japan long before Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A start their journeys in U.A. Academy.

Seeing more of Aizawa is probably the most prominent reason that fans of the original My Hero Academia anime will need to see this new series. It’s going to look and feel a lot different than what was seen in the main series for a while, but that’s the whole point. It offers a new perspective that fills in a lot of gaps that the main series didn’t really have time to explore during its own run. It’s going to be a lot more clear as the anime continues, and this fight is only the first of more intense fights to come.