Godzilla: How One Famous Rock Band Hoodwinked The Kaiju’s Most Hated Movie

The MonsterVerse’s latest take on the King of the Monsters is riding high, as a third crossover film focusing on Godzilla and King Kong will release in 2027. On top of this upcoming silver screen chapter in Legendary’s new universe, Apple TV+ is working on the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and a yet untilted spin-off in the same world. Unfortunately, the lizard king’ history hasn’t always been on cloud nine as the Western take on Godzilla in 1998 is still controversial to this day. What you might not know about this movie starring the likes of Matthew Broderick, Maria Pitillo, and Jean Reno, is that one rock band took full advantage of the soundtrack.

Rage Against The Machine is a band that has prided itself on living up to its name, speaking truth to power when it comes to its political messaging in its rocking tracks. For 1998’s Godzilla, the hard-rocking band joined some big names as a part of the film’s soundtrack including Jimmy Page, The Wallflowers, Ben Folds, Green Day, and more. With RATM’s “No Shelter” the band didn’t just provide the soundtrack with a killer tune but it also took swings at both Godzilla and the entertainment industry throughout its runtime.

Rage Against Godzilla

Seemingly, the creators of 1998’s Godzilla didn’t think much of the lyrics that Rage Against The Machine had put together to create the soundtrack entry, “No Shelter.” Hilariously, one of the most controversial lines is when singer Zac de la Rocha calls out the King of the Monsters directly, stating “Godzilla pure mother f***ing filler, to keep your eyes on the real killer.” Rocha and his bandmates also took the opportunity to take swings at American capitalism throughout the track, with lines such as “the poor adore, keep fiending for me, the thin line between entertainment and war.”

Rage Against The Machine was far from the only ones to have a beef with this iteration of the lizard king. 1998’s Godzilla sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a rotten score of 20%, proving that critics and audiences alike weren’t exactly thrilled with this North American interpretation of the kaiju. Ironically enough, while there was never a sequel to this film following its release, ‘Zilla would return in an unexpected way.

In 2004’s Godzilla: Final Wars, a Japanese film that once again focused on the original Godzilla, ‘Zilla would make a return, only to be destroyed as something of a knock against the Western monster. Ever since, this previous take on the king of the monsters has rarely returned as the MonsterVerse’s version, and the beast of Godzilla Minus One, are front and center.

Rage Against The Machine in Media

Rage Against The Machine has been a part of many projects in the pop culture realm, though the band hasn’t taken as many potshots at other projects that they have been a part of. Perhaps most notably, the band was a part of the Matrix films, offering a strong musical choice for the trippy series’ subject matter. Most recently, one of their songs, Guerilla Radio, was a part of the successful video game adaptation on Netflix, Devil May Cry. In recent years, the band has returned to touring the world so a new album isn’t entirely out of the question.

Want to see what the future holds for all versions of the King of the Monsters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Godzilla and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.