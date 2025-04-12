Date a Live Drops Mysterious New Anime Teaser

Date a Live has dropped a mysterious new teaser for a new anime project for the franchise now in the works. Date a Live has been one of the more successful light novel series to get their own anime adaptations. Not only has the franchise gone on to release five seasons of the TV anime (with different studios behind it marking different eras of its run), but the cast of the series has also expanded with tons of new characters since it all began. It seems like the franchise is far from over either as something new for the series is now in the works.

Date a Live has officially kicked off its celebration of the 12th anniversary of the anime’s original debut, and with it has dropped a mysterious teaser for a new anime project. Details of this new project have yet to be confirmed (so it’s not clear what this new anime is going to be as of the time of this publication), but the Date a Live franchise is teasing what’s to come with a special new key visual for the announcement that you can check out below.

Date A Live has yet to reveal what form this new anime project will take as of the time of this publication. While fans might be more hoping to see a full Season 6 of the TV anime series following the end of Season 5 last year, there is also the chance it could return in a much different way too. The franchise’s success could fuel either a new OVA project, or perhaps even a new feature film in its future. The sky’s the limit for the franchise, so unfortunately it’s just a matter of waiting for it to hit with the new anime.

With so little information revealed about what to expect, there is also no word on which members of the cast or staff from the previous seasons could be coming back for their respective roles. While the staff from Season 4 carried over through Season 5, Date a Live‘s five seasons have been tackled by different studios over the course of its run. It’s been a bumpy ride to get here, but fans have been dedicated to see how it all works out thanks to the strength of all of the characters at the center of it all.

Date A Live is certainly a wild spin on romantic comedies with a huge cast of heroines at the center of it all. Shido Itsuka is recruited by his younger sister to serve as a the main protagonist and romancer to a group of powerful Spirits, girls who otherwise could destroy the world with their magical powers. To stop them and seal them before it gets bad for the world, Shido needs to make each one fall in love with him. Naturally this gets even wilder than when it all began, and you can catch up with all five seasons of Date A Live now streaming with Crunchyroll.

