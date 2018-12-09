‘Dragon Ball’ Fan-Art Gives Vegeta A Stunning Samurai Makeover

Dragon Ball isn’t what fans would label a samurai story, but that doesn’t mean its heroes have to avoid the era entirely. Yes, guys like Son Goku are far removed from the warrior class, but one fan knows Saiyans would make for great samurai.

After all, Vegeta did just get a super sleek makeover, and the Saiyan really pulls off the ornate look.

Over on Twitter, fans were given a look at Vegeta’s most unlikely mash-up ever when Guillem Dauden posted a drawing of the fighter. The artist wanted to give Vegeta a complicated samurai look, and fans loving the look.

As you can see above, the hero is dressed in full samurai gear. Vegeta managed to keep his blue undershirt on, but his chest and hips are carrying some hand-plated armor. The pieces look nothing like the Saiyan armor that Freeza crafted, and Vegeta’s samurai look is wraps up with his traditional footwear.

Of course, fans will have their attention drawn to Vegeta’s hair pretty soon after checking this poster out. After all, the fighter is known for having unruly hair that sticks up and turns different colors when he goes Super Saiyan. Now, Vegeta is pulling his hair back into a tie so he can take on anyone in sword fighting, and the former Saiyan has the blades on his hilt to prove he means business.

Of course, Vegeta has zero known ties to the samurai, but fans admit this crossover does work. Despite their very different ways of life, the samurai do operate similarly to Vegeta. Their dogged focus on fighting makes them the most elite fighters, and their noble standing give them a sense of innate authority. Now, fans are wondering how Goku would take to the samurai lifestyle, but netizens think studio Gohan would be the better fit.

