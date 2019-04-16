‘Dragon Ball’ Gets Cute With This ‘Steven Universe’ Makeover

Dragon Ball has kept a firm hold on the anime industry for decades now, and fans are always down to reimagine the shonen series. Now, it seems one artist has decided to mash their favorite Saiyan up with another animated venture, and Steven Universe as never been so powerful.

Over on Twitter, fans got to check out the cartoon crossover, and it came courtesy of RenanFNA. The piece sees Son Goku all dressed up in his orange gi, but he looks rather different than usual.

Just, check it out below. This is not the version of Goku you would expect to see.

As you can see, Goku is a bit smaller than usual as he’s straight from Dragon Ball. Goku is a little kid to align with Steven, and this cartoon look is a big departure from how Goku is usually drawn. With his Saiyan tail in tact, Goku looks happy with his arms behind his head, and his rounded features have got fans seeing double.

Of course, there is no actual crossover between Dragon Ball and Steven Universe floating around. The fan-favorite Cartoon Network series may have its action-packed moments, but it doesn’t come close to touching Dragon Ball. Goku would definitely get along with Steven and all his Gem buds should they meet, but there is no telling how the latter would deal with a threat like Freeza. And, if all goes well, then the cartoon heroes will never find out.

So, what do you think about this cartoon makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

