‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals Stunning New Goku, Gohan, Majin Vegeta Figures

A new new set of Dragon Ball figures spans the series’ long continuity in stunning detail.

The figures come from Banpresto, where a line of statues from Dragon Ball‘s early, happy-go-lucky days was already available. The new releases stretch from Dragon Ball Z‘s Frieza saga all the way to Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe Survival saga. They include figures of Goku reaching Super Saiyan for the first time, as well as Ultra Instinct Goku, glowing with a terrifying confidence. Along the way are numerous iconic forms from the series, including Majin Vegeta, teenage Gohan and many others, all etched in remarkable detail.

10月海外 龙珠超LEGEND BATTLE FIGURE 超孫悟空 25cm 超2孫悟飯 18.5cm 魔人贝吉塔 23cm 孫悟空（身勝手の極意） 25cm（港澳限定） pic.twitter.com/0UUxvImN8q — 諾克提斯殿下 (@noctis_0319) September 11, 2018



The figures made the rounds on social media this week, where fans marvelled at their articulation. Some rushed out to pre-order the figures, which will not be available until Oct. 9. Even then, they will likely be hard to find, depending largely on the region of the order. According to Banpresto’s website, however, they will be accessible in the United States.

Many of the figures, including Ultra Instinct Goku, Majin Vegeta and teenage Gohan, include interchangeable parts so that things like facial expression, hair color and battle damage can be changed on the figures. The Majin Vegeta figure appears to include a haughty smirk as well as an anguished scream, and a clenched fist as well as an open palm.

龙珠Z 改 MSP 超贝吉特 25cm 原型 ​中澤博之 pic.twitter.com/m9Z44wotuU — 諾克提斯殿下 (@noctis_0319) September 9, 2018



Teenage Gohan can be switched between Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2. Also available is a statue of the young hero throwing a Kamehameha with one hand, his father standing behind him, just as he looked when he defeated Cell in the series. The two are rendered with clouds of dust around their feat, giving the sense of life and motion to the figures.

Similarly, Banpresto has made a figure of a similar moment from Dragon Ball Super. It shows Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta alongside Future Trunks, as both hold their hands out in a simultaneous purple blast.

龙珠 MATCH MAKERS 比克 15cm 原型 ウロタ【髙橋製作所】 pic.twitter.com/PYDp0wlqbR — 諾克提斯殿下 (@noctis_0319) September 8, 2018



The site even has a new figure of Shallot, shown in the midst of a tremendous leap. His balled fist can be switched out for an energy ball, poised for attack. The company is clearly taking advantage of its access to Dragon Ball Super properties, but it is leaning back on nostalgia as well.

Banpresto’s previous released are nothing to ignore, either. They have made incredible figures going back to the early days of Dragon Ball, and everything in between. The company offers 25 centimeter (9.8 inch) tall figures, as well as smaller, more exaggerated ones.

The latest Dragon Ball figures from Banpresto will be available on Oct. 9.