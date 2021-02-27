Dragon Ball Should Finally Make the Black Star Balls Canon

✖

Dragon Ball should finally make the Black Star Dragon Balls canon now that the door has been flung wide open. Dragon Ball Super's manga is now making its way through the Granolah the Survivor arc as it's been filling in some of the gaps in the histories surround the Saiyan and Namekian races. One of the big recent reveals was a deeper detailing of how the Dragon Balls are created, and with this the floodgates have been open for all kinds of new Dragon Balls. So why not use this opportunity to bring the Black Star (or Ultimate) Dragon Balls back?

The newest chapter, in fact, introduces a new set of Dragon Balls crafted by a different Namekian elder. While the Namekians' ties to the Dragon Balls have never quite been a mystery, it's rarely used like such a tool to throw more chaotic elements into the story. Not only that, this time it doesn't feel like a new set was introduced in a vacuum and instead feels like the first of many.

Introduced in Dragon Ball GT as a way to get Goku to go into space, the Black Star Dragon Balls ended up being the most important addition to that series. While the events of GT have been deemed as non-canon over the years, dedicated fans might have noticed how some ideas and characters have managed to endure the test of time and even pop up in side projects like video games and more.

Even Dragon Ball Super has started to incorporate some of these non-canon ideas such as the final survivor of a planet wiped out by Saiyans out for revenge, drawing Saiyan power from the Great Ape form without a full transformation, going into space for its adventures and more. So why not bring the Black Star Balls back? The first obvious answer is their downsides having such a significant impact it might be hard to implement, but the counter to that is the fact that Goku and the others have yet to deal with these drawbacks in the main canon.

It'd be difficult, yes, but not impossible to bring this new set into the series canon. But what do you think? Should Dragon Ball Super make the Black Star Dragon Balls canon? What other Dragon Ball GT ideas would you want to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!