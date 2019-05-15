Dragon Ball Artwork Envisions Bulla’s Explosive Galick Gun

Dragon Ball fans all have their favorite heroes, but when it comes to families, Vegeta usually reigns at the top. The Saiyan may play second to Goku on the battlefield, but his love for Bulma has helped endear him to millions. Now, one fan has given their take on how Vegeta’s daughter may take after him in the future, and their stance is rather explosive.

After all, Bulla seems to have mastered the Galick Gun, and she’s taken it to an extreme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, an artist known as TuuberTubTub gave their take on Bulla. The piece, which can be seen below, shows the half-Saiyan charging up an Extreme Galick Gun that would make Bulma plenty proud.

Dressed in traditional Saiyan armor, Bulla looks fierce with her long hair blown upwards; No doubt the girl has powered into Super Saiyan to charge this attack, and this fan-made animation shows how cool Bulla looks prepping the attack.

“I like to think that both Vegeta and Bulma’s personalities combined in one person, could result into an explosive character. That was mainly my inspiration for making this piece. Plus I wanted to redesign her to have more clear facial features of Vegeta,” the artist described the piece.

For fans, this makeover has received plenty of praise as it flies in the face of Trunks. The boy’s youth may have aligned him with Vegeta more so, but audiences always thought Future Trunks took after Bulma far more as she raised him the most. When it comes to Bulla, she will have the chance to grow up with Vegeta by her side, so Dragon Ball fans believe it makes sense for the girl to take after the Saiyan prince a bit more than her older brother.

So, do you want the anime to ever pick up on Bulla when she’s older? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!