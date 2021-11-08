Dragon Ball Cosplay Shares Hilariously NSFW Take on Kid Buu

One hilariously cosplay has shared an oddly NSFW take on Dragon Ball’s Kid Buu! Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise has introduced fans to a number of memories foes and allies over the course of the manga and anime’s extended runs, and sometimes new characters end up becoming both for Goku and the other Z Fighters. The most surprising of this bunch to this day remains Majin Buu and his various incarnations. First introduced as a super destructive being from space that even the gods couldn’t handle, Buu is now one of the Earth’s strongest allies.

It took a major foe to bring an end to Dragon Ball the first time around, and while the franchise’s main story would be revisited much later with new foes and stories seen in Dragon Ball Super, Buu once served as a foe worthy enough to end the franchise. It all rested on the shoulders of Buu’s most evil, and prime incarnation dubbed “Kid Buu” and it’s this version of the villain that has come to life in a hilariously, almost inappropriate way thanks to a hilarious makeover from Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Kid Buu might have served as the final foe of Dragon Ball initially, but that also wasn’t exactly the case either. Buu served as the final foe, and Goku’s final pupil as his reincarnated self served as a new pupil for Goku to train and make stronger for the chance to fight a foe as powerful as Buu someday. There have been some new wrinkles thrown into things with the latest arcs and reveals seen in Dragon Ball Super concerning Buu, Uub, and their place among the gods, so it definitely makes things exciting for the future.

It’s yet to be seen whether or not Buu will be an enemy for the franchise again, but he along with many of the characters will be making their return to the anime with the upcoming release of the next feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Toei Animation has announced the film is currently slated for a release in Japan (with an international release planned soon after), and while there’s still not much known about what the film’s story will be, it’s an already exciting addition to the anime and series canon.

But what do you think? What’s your favorite version of Buu? Where does he rank among your favorite villains? Or among your favorite characters overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!