Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Producer Hypes New Movie’s “Spectacular” Visuals

One of the producers behind the Dragon Ball franchise is teasing some “spectacular” visuals are coming our way in the new Dragon Ball Super movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Fans have been curious about seeing how the Dragon Ball anime franchise would be continuing ever since a new feature film was confirmed to be in the works earlier this year. Now as the film approaches its 2022 release in Japan, Toei Animation has shared a few looks into what to expect from this new era of the anime franchise as it seems to be testing out some new technology and techniques.

This is what has been emphasized over the course of its promotional journey thus far as well as those behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have been touting its visuals as those that can change the way fans see the franchise, and by the looks of its first teaser trailer, it looks like the film might be using a lot of CG animation. As for what fans can expect from this new style, producer behind the film Norihiro Hayashida teased that there will be some “spectacular” visuals and new “production techniques” when the movie finally makes its debut.

As part of the special 11th Anniversary celebration for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game, Hayashida (who’s also an executive producer for the promotional anime) not only celebrated the promotional anime series, but teased the movie as such, “Now, as you all know, the much anticipated new movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, will be released in 2022. This movie will feature new production techniques and will be full of spectacular visuals, so please look forward to it!” So fans have gotten yet another major tease about the new movie’s looks.

Although the teaser trailer released during New York Comic Con did show a little of the new movie in motion, there has yet to be a full look at this new feature film just yet. As Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero prepares for its release in Japan next year (and intentional release plans are still unknown as of this writing), there will be much more revealed about the movie in the coming months such as official release date, story, and more.

