‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Can’t Unsee These ‘Captain Marvel’ Comparisons

Captain Marvel has landed in theaters, and the Marvel flick is breaking ground for Hollywood. From Skrulls to Flerkens, the superhero flick has it all, but those aren’t the only things audiences took away from the film.

No, as it turns out, a whole bunch of anime fans left theaters amped. Oh, and it is all because of Dragon Ball.

Yes, it turns out the Dragon Ball fandom is leaning into Captain Marvel hard these days. Despite the franchise’s own live-action history, fans admit this Marvel Studios entry has plenty of on-point connections with Son Goku and paves a better future for the Saiyan.

Before the movie went live, fans were treated to a few high points connecting Captain Marvel to Dragon Ball. Carol Danvers was quickly compared to a Super Saiyan when trailers showed the heroine in her binary form. The power-up is a visual mirror of the Super Saiyan state, and the slides below detail even further comparisons between the two titles.

The success of Captain Marvel proves the visuals needed to do Dragon Ball right are here; If creator Akira Toriyama wanted to brave the world of live-action once more, Marvel Studios has set out a clear formula for success. Now, the only thing keeping Saiyans from the big screen are the needed rights and dedicated crew… but Dragon Ball is plenty popular enough to support such a project should it get okayed down the line.

So, did you notice any of these connections? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

