New Dragon Ball Hashtag Reveals Special Cell Emoji

When it comes to Dragon Ball, the franchise is thriving more so than ever before. Thanks to the fandom’s support, the franchise has resurfaced in pop culture with all-new anime series, film, and video games. Now, some of that success is coming to a head, and it has resulted in something beautifully trivial.

Yes, that is right. Dragon Ball has its own Twitter emoji, but you better tweet fast! There is no telling how long the icon will be around for.

Recently, Dragon Ball decided to debut its own Twitter emoji in honor of one game’s milestone. In the last week, the mobile game Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle reached 300 million downloads worldwide. In order to celebrate, you can send a tweet right now featuring a special hashtag which unlock a Perfect Cell emoji.

And how do you get it? Well, you just have to copy and past the following hashtag into Twitter: #ぶるぁぁぁぁぁ

For those curious, the hashtag sounds out one of the cries Cell is famous for. Voice actor Norio Wakamoto nailed the battle yell years ago, and it seems the phrase is now being used on Twitter in a way no one ever saw coming.

For now, there is no word on how long this Twitter emoji will last, but fans are using it as much as possible in the meantime. Compared to other villains like Majin Buu or Zamasu, this emoji is a first for the franchise. Now, Dragon Ball fans are hoping it’s just a matter of time before Goku and Vegeta get their own icons. The only question is what hashtag will be used to summon the Saiyans for fans…

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.