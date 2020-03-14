Realistic Dragon Ball Cosplay Shows Just How Scary Cell Can Be

Dragon Ball has some of the most memorable foes in all action manga and anime, and those foes have many different looks of their own. This was especially noticeable during the Android saga which not only saw five different foes pop up over the course of its run, but the final villain of the arc had few different variations all his own. Regardless of how you feel about Cell’s ending in the franchise, his debut is definitely one of the most unique as we were frighteningly introduced to him as a human eating monster that was aiming for Goku and the others next.

There has been a ton of debate over Cell’s various forms as to which one is indeed the best look for the villain, but Imperfect Cell was anything but. This bug like take on the villain might have eventually been overruled by two major makeovers to make the villain more personable, but this version is undoubtedly the most terrifying of the Cells given its inhuman look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sometimes it takes a good reminder of just how scary this original form was, and artist @itlookslikekilled (who you can find on Instagram here) has a great reminder of it with this ultra-realistic take on the villain that you definitely would not want to come across in the street. Putting a stamp on those bug like features especially, it’s one creepy cosplay! Check it out:

Cell was one of the most impacting villains on the entire franchise, and it wouldn’t be the wildest idea to see him pop up again in an official capacity much like Freeza was introduced. There are a few ways the villain could come back given multiple timelines, multiple universes, and Dragon Balls, so it’s not like the franchise couldn’t pull that trigger. Cell coming back would certainly shake things up, and go along with the nostalgic Dragon Ball Z vibes of the latest arc. But what do you think?

What did you think of Cell’s run during the Android arc in Dragon Ball Z? Would you want to see Cell pop up in the series again someday? What form should Cell take upon his return? What form is your favorite overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!