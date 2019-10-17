Dragon Ball Cosplay Recreates Bulma’s Original Aesthetic

Dragon Ball has given its heroes all sorts of looks, but you never forget a first. Over the years, audiences all over have signaled their favorite versions of Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma for good measure. Now, one fan is showing off their own take on the Capsule Corps heiress, and they did it with all the grace of Bulma herself.

Over on Instagram, a cosplayer known as honeydollop shared their version of Bulma with fans. The girl posted a comparison shot of her Bulma cosplay with the heroine, and it looks pretty darn adorable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the classic outfit chosen is taken right from Dragon Ball. The original anime introduced Bulma well over a decade ago, and the character has blown up since then. When she was first brought around, Bulma was little more than a girl looking for an adventure, and her casual outfit hammered home such a message.

For honeydollop’s cosplay, it is a near one-to-one recreation of Bulma’s original outfit. She is wearing a baby pink dress with ‘Bulma’ written in block letters across the bust. Complete with a glove and watch, the outfit features a vibrant purple scarf with slouchy socks to match. Both looks share the same belted bag, hair ribbon, and braided hair. When it comes to differences, there are only two things which stand out.

For one, Bulma rocked teal shoes in the anime to match her hair, but honeydollop substituted for a pair of simple white kicks. Finally, the dress lengths do differ, but there’s little doubt the clothes honeydollop picked out are more comfortable for Dragon Ball hunting. Things can get rough when you go on an adventure, and when you are traveling with Son Goku, that truth becomes doubly important.

What do you think about this adorable Dragon Ball cosplay…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.