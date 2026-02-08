Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Gives Yuji His Defining Heroic Moment (Proving He’s the Perfect Shonen Hero)

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 may have just positioned Yuji as the best new shonen hero of the new generation. The exciting new season of Jujutsu Kaisen has been breaking records, with the highly anticipated Culling Game arc finally being adapted into anime. Following the chaos of the Shibuya Incident, which left the shonen hero on the run, there was major intrigue about where Yuji’s narrative would go this season. However, the role for Yuji and the others is now clear: find a way to unseal the strongest, Gojo Satoru. Tengen made it clear that Angel, a Culling Game player, is the only one who can unseal Gojo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thus, Yuji and the others begin preparations for this expedition, which also required recruiting one of the strongest sorcerers, Hakari. This is exactly what is shown in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, and in doing so, Yuji’s actions in recruiting Hakari prove that, even though he is often considered an unconventional shonen protagonist, his ideology, unveiled in the latest episode, proves that he is one of the best modern shonen heroes. The exciting part is how this notion is revealed in a classic shonen hero pattern that fans have often seen in the genre, making Yuji feel both familiar and refreshing at the same time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Positions Yuji as the Best New-Gen Shonen Hero

Image courtesy of MAPPA

The reason Yuji is often considered an unconventional protagonist is that he doesn’t have a grand ambition like other shonen heroes and is always vocal about it. His role, built on brute strength, has often made him feel more like a side character rather than a traditional shonen protagonist. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 6, titled “Cog,” doubles down on this idea, with Yuji himself declaring that he is nothing more than a cog in the bigger schemes of the sorcerers, and that he will play his role as a cog. While most shonen protagonists proclaim their grand ambitions, Yuji’s declaration as a supporting piece feels realistic and something fans can truly resonate with.

It implies that one doesn’t always have to be at the center of the grand story, but rather understand their role and do their best within it. The beautiful aspect of this reveal is how Yuji, in a classic shonen trope, takes a beating to prove his point and convince the person in front of him, adding a level of excitement that gives him a defining heroic moment that feels unparalleled. However, the best part remains the fact that Yuji recognizes his role as a cog in the bigger schemes in such a grounded way, making him feel more real than any other shonen hero. It’s both refreshing and exciting to see Jujutsu Kaisen doing something different from most shonen series that follow similar tropes, positioning Yuji as the perfect hero for a modern shonen anime.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!