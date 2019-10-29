This Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives Prince of All Saiyans A New Meaning

Vegeta may be the Prince of All Saiyans, with the anti-hero fighting against a horde of villains in the Dragon Ball franchise to continue the line of the dead warrior race, but he’ll never hold a candle in the world of music when it comes to the legendary artist that is Prince. One fan has managed to do a fusion dance all their own, uniting the Prince of the Saiyans and the “Prince of Music” with some absolutely amazing cosplay out of the most recent New York Comic Con. Has there ever been a “cooler” example of anime cosplay uniting with the world of music outside of this recent ingenious creation?

Instagram User Real Prince Of All Saiyans created this absolutely stunning cosplay that merges the worlds of Dragon Ball with the deceased creator of such hits as Purple Rain, Vegeta may be able to bring down Prince in a fictional battle of fists and energy blasts, but he would never be as funky:

Vegeta has recently been undergoing a new level of training, arriving on the same planet that Goku learned how to use the teleporting ability of “Instant Transmission”. The prince of the Saiyans has been training in part to bring down the ancient sorcerer Moro, who managed to defeat Vegeta in their initial fight with his energy stealing ability. What new abilities Vegeta will learn on the planet Yardrat will certainly prove useful in the future, but we doubt it will allow him to record any award winning albums!

Prince had a long history of creating some of the best music in the world, originally signing a record deal at seventeen with Warner Brothers Records. Though he passed away in 2016, his music and impact on the world continues to this day.

What do you think of this amazing fusion cosplay that unites Vegeta with Prince? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

