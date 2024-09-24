Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Goku's New Voice Actor in First Dub Trailer: Watch

We're so back, Dragon Ball fam. If you did not realize, we are less than a month our from the return of Son Goku. On October 11, the world will watch as Dragon Ball Daima brings the anime back to the small screen. The ambitious project marks the next era of the mainline series, so the expectations for Dragon Ball Daima are high. The anime's first English dub trailer has just gone live, and as you can see, it brings Goku's new voice to life.

The trailer, which comes from Toei Animation, showcases how the English dub of Dragon Ball Daima will feel. There is no new footage in the clip, but it does confirm a theory for fans. Since Dragon Ball shared Goku Mini with the world, many wondered how the hero would sound in the anime. The hero definitely sounds younger, and in the English dub, that would necessitate a new voice actor.

Well, it sounds like the anime has found its new Goku. The voice of Goku Mini sounds very much like Stephanie Naldony. The voice actor voiced Kid Goku in the original Dragon Ball anime, and she revisited the role in Dragon Ball GT. Toei Animation has not shared an official cast list for the English dub as of yet, but Dragon Ball fans were quick to recognize Naldony's voice.

When Does Dragon Ball Daima Premiere?

If you want to check out Dragon Ball Daima ASAP, the countdown is on. The long-awaited series will premiere on October 11 in Japan, and it will be simulcast in the United States. Crunchyroll will handle the anime's release as usual. But when it comes to the English dub, fans will have to wait until November to peep its premiere.

After all, Toei Animation is teaming with Fathom Events to bring Dragon Ball Daima to theaters. On November 10, the first three dubbed episodes of Dragon Ball Daima will be shown in theaters across North America. The special event will run from November 10 – 13, and Toei Animation will bring the English dub to streaming sometime after the theatrical window closes.

"We are thrilled to bring the world dub premiere Dragon Ball Daima to U.S. theaters this November," Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc, shared in a new statement. "This special theatrical event offers U.S. fans an exclusive opportunity to not only be among the first to watch the never-before-seen English dub of 'Dragon Ball Daima but also to experience the start of this exciting new story by creator Akira Toriyama on the big screen. Diehard Dragon Ballers will not want to miss it!"

What to Expect From Dragon Ball Daima

As for what Dragon Ball Daima will bring to the table, Son Goku has a lot on his plate. The anime has not locked in its timeline, but trailers suggest the story takes place after the Majin Buu saga but before Dragon Ball Super. The show will follow Goku as he and his friends are targeted by a rogue wish. Escaped denizens from the Demon Realm will make their way to Earth, and after nabbing the dragon balls, they wish for Goku and his comrades to take new mini forms. From there, it will fall to Goku to revert the wish by gathering the relics once again, and he will have to traverse the Demon Realm to do so.

The new anime marks the show's first outing since Dragon Ball Super wrapped in 2018. Fans have been waiting six years for Son Goku to return to the small screen, so his comeback is already a must-see. And by the looks of it, Goku Mini will make another big comeback clear if Naldony is the one stepping up to voice the hero.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Daima teaser? Are you hyped for Goku's comeback? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.