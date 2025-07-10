Pokemon Voice Actor of Gary Oak, James & Meowth, James Carter Cathcart, Dies at 71

James Carter Cathcart, prolific English dub voice actor best known for his performance in the Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh anime, has sadly passed away at the age of 71. Fellow voice actor Erica Schroeder confirmed Cathcart’s passing on Instagram, with TMZ further adding that the actor passed away from complications with throat cancer. The actor retired from acting after the final English dub episode of the original Pokémon anime aired, citing issues with his cancer as the reason. Cathcart, who is often credited by his alias, Jimmy Zoppi, is one of the longest-serving voice actors in the Pokémon anime, having voiced the character Gary Oak since the first episode.

He was one of the few actors who stayed with the series after The Pokémon Company replaced the voice actors in 2006. He would replace Eric Stuart as James from Team Rocket, and Maddie Blaustein as Meowth. Cathcart would also replace Stuart Zagnit as Professor Oak. He also served as scriptwriter for the Pokémon series for multiple seasons. Beyond Pokémon, Cathcart was also best known for his performance as Weevil in Yu-Gi-Oh, as well as doing voice work for Kirby: Right Back at Ya!, Sonic X, and the 4Kids dub for One Piece. It’s being reported that he leaves behind a wife and other family members.

James Carter Cathcart Was The Most Prominent Pokémon English Voice Actor

James Carter Cathcart was one of the most beloved members of the anime dubbing community, especially among Pokémon fans. As one of the few remaining Pokémon voice actors to remain on the show since its inception, he has earned a dedicated fan base, who all wished him the best after his cancer diagnosis and retirement. Beyond voice acting, Cathcart was also a musician and vocalist, being a talented piano player. He was also a constant figure at conventions and Pokémon fan gatherings. He will truly be missed by the community and by those who loved him.

Many iconic voice actors from the original Pokémon anime have passed away throughout the years. The original voice performer for Misty and Jessie, Rachael Lillis, passed away in 2024. Lillis’ passing was widely reported throughout social media, with The Pokémon Company officially commenting on her passing. Maddie Blaustein, the original voice actress for Meowth, also passed in 2008. Eric Stuart, who was the original voice actor for James before Cathcart took over the role, is fortunately still alive and well.

Our thoughts go out to James Carter Cathcart’s family and everyone who knew him personally. Rest well, Jimmy Zoppi.

H/T: Erica Schroeder, TMZ