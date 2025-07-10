Digimon’s New Anime Unveils New Looks at Its Stars

With the introduction of the eleventh installment in the series, Digimon Beatbreak is slowly but surely gaining speed on the digital hype train as Toei Animation takes on the latest adventure. After Digimon Ghost Game came to an end over two years ago, fans now eagerly await to either catching the premiere installment during Digimon Expo 2025 at the Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall on September 20-21, or the series’ official debut in October.

With the addition of a new video game entry, Digimon Story: Time Stranger, coming later this year to consoles and PCs on October 3rd, perhaps there could be a connection to the new Beatbreak series. In any case, with an upcoming library of 450 Digimon, there’s sure to be plenty to be excited for. Including the reveal of the new protagonist, 15-year-old high-schooler Tomoro Tenma, and his lizard-like digital monster partner, Gekkomon, taking on the world in Beatbreak. In addition to the synthwave/vaporwave aesthetics of the updated digital world as shown in the official PV, there’s yet more to get excited about: the reveal of exactly who will be voicing our heroes.

Welcome, Miyu Irino as Tomorou Tenma and Megumi Han as Gekkomon!

Miyu Irino said, “Digimon was one of the main things I played when I was in elementary school. I raised my Digimon with all my heart and had a great time playing together with my friends. I am very honored to be able to play the main character in a Digimon series. I want children today to be able to feel the same excitement that we felt back then. And for the busier generations of today, I want to remind them of a time when they were so engrossed in playing. I want people to remember those days! That’s right, regardless of age or gender! I have no doubt that it will be a work that resonates with all generations! Look forward to the broadcast starting soon!”

Megumi Han stated, “I spent my childhood wanting to be one of the chosen children, and ever since I started this job, Digimon have made my wildest dreams, even beyond the infinite reaches of normal dreams, come true time and time again. This time, I finally get to play my first partner Digimon. I hope to be given the opportunity to give back to the fans and to the content all the wonderful feelings I have received from Digimon so far, so I will enter the world of Digimon Beat Break as Tomoro’s partner, Gekkomon. The bonds and adventures of Digimon partners have continued to evolve with the times. Now it’s possible to bring this work to you. We are putting our hopes into that crescent moon, that we will be able to give everyone who has always loved Digimon something that will remain unchanged into the future.”

