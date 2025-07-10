My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Message Before Anime’s Series Finale

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ended its first season earlier this year, wasting little time in confirming that the likes of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster would return for a season two. With Studio BONES working on a new anime arrival in Gachiakuta, this October will see Deku and Class 1-A fighting against Shigaraki and All For One for the future of Hero Society. With creator Kohei Horikoshi already ending the manga, the mangaka has a new message to fans that broke down his further involvement in the anime and his feelings on My Hero Academia’s finale.

Horikoshi delivered his special message at this year’s Anime Expo, which saw the English voice actor of Deku, Justin Briner, and the Japanese voice actor of Deku, Daiki Yamashita, joining forces. While Kohei couldn’t be there in person, his message read as such, “Hello everyone, this is Horikoshi, the original mangaka for My Hero Academia. I would have loved to have been there in person but I couldn’t get my schedule to work. The anime has finally made it to the final season. When I was drawing the final part of the manga, I had to fight my own internal pressure. Would this be a good memory, or would fans feel they wasted ten years? This isn’t just for the manga readers, I was always on edge to make My Hero Academia the kind of manga that would make everyone feel happy to be a part of this journey. Thankfully, it seems the anime team feels the same, so they are more fired up for the final season.”

Kohei Horikoshi Talks Working on The Anime

Thanks to the manga needing in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump months ago, Horikoshi has noted that he has far more free time. The manga artist took the chance to confirm that he is putting his time to good use as he confirmed that he is working closer with BONES than ever before, even creating new scenes for the anime adaptation, “So, now that the manga is over, I’ve been riding that wave, looking at the anime scripts and getting involved in the storyboards more than usual. I also remember Justin on stage, talking about how deeply he cares for Deku. Yamasha-san would not shut up about it. I am sure that both of them are giving it their all on stage and in the booth. With everyone giving it their all, the final season will air this October, let’s give it our all!”

While My Hero Academia’s final season will be one of the biggest arrivals of the fall anime season, BONES has yet to confirm the precise date we’ll see UA Academy return. Though this might be the end, manga readers know that some of the biggest battles for Deku and his fellow crime fighters lie ahead. We might never see Deku and company return following this anime finale, but the impact that the shonen superhero franchise has had on the anime world won’t soon be forgotten.

