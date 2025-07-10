Shonen Jump All-Time Classic Anime Takes Controversial Risk Enraging Fans

While fans of the classic hit, Fist of the North Star, could not have been happier about the anime remake when it was announced, it seems that all anticipation has dissipated and turned into dread for what is about to be released. Hopefully, the end result does end up looking better than what fans have gotten a glimpse of, but sadly, the possibility of the beloved franchise’s 40-year anniversary project being disliked is still high, and it would take a massive change for it to look better than the teaser trailer.

In this year’s Anime Expo event, one of the most anticipated announcements was the announced remake of the manga by Burunson and Tetsuo Hara, and a promotional video was released. Sadly, it was not quite what was expected, as the quality of the animation and how stiff it looked left long-time fans angry and disappointed. The manga had not gotten a full adaptation that stayed true to the source material, so there was excitement surrounding this project that promised to follow the storyline, and while that aspect is still great, it seems that the animation will be holding back the appeal of the remake

The Apocalyptic Hit’s Remake Might Not Live Up To Expectations

As of yet, there is no information regarding which studio will handle the animation, nor about the core staff, such as the director. The main issue fans have with the trailer is the fact that the 3DCG animation looks very stiff. CGI animation has long been associated with poor and lacklustre quality, with adaptations like Berserk 2016, Kingdom or Ex-Arm being infamously known for this aspect. However, over the past decade or so, the technology has gotten much better, with anime like Trigun Stampede, Land of the Lustrous and Girls Band Cry being incredibly gorgeous and well animated, even with the CG animation.

However, the teaser trailer for the Fist of the North Star does not measure up to the best that CG animation has to offer. While it certainly is great, the gore is not censored like previously, and there are definitely some good sequences here and there, the overall look makes it hard to look forward to the anime. The project did confirm that the latest technology would be implemented, but fans did not expect such an end reult. The series is set to premiere in 2026, and there is hope that there will be a turnaround with more looks in the animation.