Dragon Ball Daima Introduces The Demon Realm’s “Ginyu Force”

Dragon Ball Daima hasn’t just been taking the chance to reveal new lore surrounding the likes of the Namekian race and the Supreme Kais, the anime series has been introducing more new characters to the shonen franchise than we can shake a stick at. As Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Z-Fighters new and old explore the Demon Realm, a new gang of villains has arrived to cause mayhem and mischief. Following in the footsteps of Frieza’s flashiest underlings, the Ginyu Force, the Demon Lord Gomah has assembled a powerful force of his own that handle his Goku problem. While not the Ginyu Force resurrected, the Gendarmerie Force is certainly following in their footsteps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch the fourteenth episode of Dragon Ball Daima, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Gomah and Degetsu have been at the end of their rope not just thanks to the Z-Fighters but Dr. Anisu as well. The mad scientist has been working in the background to assemble the Dragon Balls for herself, creating two new Majins in Majin Duu and Majin Kuu to make her mysterious ambitions come true. While the new force certainly doesn’t appear to be as strong as Majin Buu, they might still cause a headache for the de-powered Z-Fighters all the same.

Toei animation

The Gendarmerie Force Rises

Luckily, the Gendarmerie Force was more than happy to give Gomah and Degetsu an introduction in the same vein as the Ginyu Force. Arriving in style with a flashy display, the Force consists of team captain Kadem, Member Number Two Danima, Member Number Three Hillia, Member Number Four Mashim, and finally, Member Number Five Gaimoi. When informed that Goku and the Z-Fighters were responsible for the defeat of both Majin Buu and the Tamagami, they believe Gomah is joking, meaning that the villainous force is in for a rude awakening.

Hilariously, the Gendarmerie Force does encounter Majin Duu and Majin Kuu while replenishing their snack supply. Believing Anisu’s servants to be two kids looking to pick up a chocolate bar at the convenience store, the Force attempts to buy them much more chocolate than the Majins expected. Unfortunately for the Gendarmerie, their paychecks don’t appear to match their self-esteem and they were forced to put back the chocolate they were looking to buy for Kuu and Duu.

Daima’s Mysteries Abound

On top of the Gendarmerie Force’s arrival, the new anime series is one that continues to weave some big mysteries into the Demon Realm. Dragon Ball Daima once again proved that the Namekian known as Neva has far more tricks up his sleeve than anyone anticipated. Revealing more about the Namekians’ departure from the Demon Realm, Piccolo is shocked to see that the elderly Neva has powers that he could only dream of.

As Dragon Ball Daima continues, it will be interesting to see who the final main villains turn out to be and what other surprises the sequel has in store. With the preview for the next episode even bringing back a big villain from Dragon Ball Z, the sky is the limit.

Want to stay up to date on the Z-Fighters’ journey through the Demon Realm? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball Daima and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.