Dragon Ball Daima Creates Surprising GT Connection With New Episode

The Grand Tour might not be considered canon in the overall scale of all things Dragon Ball but Dragon Ball Daima sure has been finding more ways than one to pay homage to Dragon Ball GT. While anime fans have yet to see Goku go Super Saiyan 4 and/or the villainous Baby arrive in the Demon Realm, the overall premise of Daima is one that had many fans thinking of the “black sheep” of the shonen series. Surprisingly enough, the latest whimsical installment of Daima actually has another GT connection as the pint-sized Goku continues to pay tribute, inadvertently, to the anime that gave us Super Saiyan 4.

Dragon Ball Daima’s thirteenth episode is now available to stream on Crunchyroll, with the anime making a comeback following its New Year’s one-week hiatus. Rather than seeing Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo taking on the Tamagami, Majin Duu, and/or Majin Kuu, the Z-Fighters and their allies arrive on the “second” most dangerous world in the Demon Realm. Populated with giant beings known as the “Megaths,” the fact that these creatures are laid-back doesn’t mean that Goku and company are completely safe. Episode thirteen doesn’t see any major changes made to Dragon Ball lore but it does give us one of the funniest battles of Daima to date and pays hilarious homage to the Grand Tour, either knowingly or unknowingly.

The Grand Tour Connection

Much like in Dragon Ball Daima, Dragon Ball GT saw Goku and his allies exploring some wild new terrain. While the anime heroes weren’t exploring the Demon Realm, they were traveling to places that they had never seen before in the galaxy. In the sixth episode of the Grand Tour, Goku, Pan, and Trunks arrive on the planet Monmaasu. Just like in episode thirteen of Daima, the Z-Fighters encounter a plane wherein everything around them is far larger than what they’re used to. Fans might be a little disappointed that the latest episode doesn’t have any changes to the lore based on Daima’s track record but the anime still has Toriyama’s sense of humor along with Toei Animation’s gorgeous art to rely on.

One of the biggest questions that many Dragon Ball fans have had is whether or not the Z-Fighters will receive new transformations in this story that’s a sequel to Dragon Ball Z. While many have believed that the possibility of implementing Super Saiyan 4 would be impossible, Daima’s twelfth episode might have changed minds on that. For decades, many believed that Vegeta would never achieve Super Saiyan 3 but the Saiyan Prince proved them all wrong with his fight against the Tamagami.

What is Daima Planning?

Considering this is one of the last projects from deceased creator Akira Toriyama, many fans are left wondering how many episodes Dragon Ball Daima will have in total. With many seasons of anime consisting of over twenty episodes, there are still a handful of installments left to focus on the Z-Fighters in the Demon Realm. With the likes of Gomah, Degetsu, Dr. Anisu, Majin Duu, and Majin Kuu still active threats, there are sure to be some big battles that remain in the future of Dragon Ball Daima’s first season.

