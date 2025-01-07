Dragon Ball Daima Producer Explains Why Goku & Friends Were Turned Into Kids

Dragon Ball Daima kicked off its run with a brand new wish on the Dragon Balls to turn Goku and his friends into children, and the producer behind it all explained why as it was meant to be approachable for both old and new fans of the franchise. Dragon Ball celebrated the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s original manga making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it all sparked off with a brand new anime featuring a story not seen in the series before. But it’s a lot different of an experience than fans might have expected it to be.

Dragon Ball Daima features a wholly original story from the late Akira Toriyama complete with brand new character designs, and it begins with the Supreme Demon King Gomah making a wish on the Dragon Balls to turn Goku and everyone involved during the Majin Buu arc into children. As it turns out, Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku explained that this move was meant to serve two purposes (as noted by @peraperayume on X). To bring in older fans with a familiar experience, and to have something new for current fans to enjoy.

Why Goku Was Turned Back Into a Kid, Explained

As Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku explained during a special radio show celebrating Dragon Ball‘s 40th anniversary, Dragon Ball Daima serves as a good returning point for older fans, and a smaller Goku was meant to serve as a different setting and circumstances from Dragon Ball Super for newer fans. When it came to turning the entire cast into children instead of just Goku, the team behind the anime just thought it would be more fun to just make the entire cast smaller when they got together after the events of the Majin Buu arc.

Iyoku played coy when it came to revealing when Dragon Ball Daima would come to an end, and couldn’t reveal how long this new anime would be running for either. But at the same time, Iyoku did drop some curious teases for Dragon Ball Daima’s future. Not only did he reveal that there’s a secret message building with each of the episode titles, but there are likely already more plans in place for Dragon Ball’s future overall. It’s unclear if this will be a continuation of Dragon Ball Daima or other projects like Dragon Ball Super, but the anime future is bright nonetheless.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima took a brief hiatus at the start of the year, but will finally be returning for new episodes on January 10th with the premiere of Episode 13. Although it has yet to be revealed how many episodes this new series will be running for, the anime will be continuing through the Winter 2025 anime schedule with many of the new anime series making their premiere over the next few weeks to start the year.

This won’t be all Dragon Ball Daima has to offer, however, as the long awaited English dubbed release of the new series will be kicking off its run on January 10th as well. Dragon Ball fans who have been holding out for the dub will finally be able to see what’s been happening in this new series, and it even brings back classic stars like Stephanie Naldony as the voice of the much younger Goku once more. So fans will be treated to all sorts of new Dragon Ball Daima material very soon.

