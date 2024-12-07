Dragon Ball Daima Transforms DBZ’s Weakest Villain Into Series’ Strongest

Dragon Ball Daima has been making some wild changes to the lore of the beloved shonen franchise. With this anime adaptation one of the last projects from deceased Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, the mangaka clearly had some big story elements that he was looking to add to his universe. So far, anime viewers have witnessed changes implemented to the Namekian race, the Demon Realm, the Majin Buu Saga, and many other characters and storylines. Now, with the reveal of what might be Daima’s strongest villain to date, a connection has been made between the latest anime and Dragon Ball Z, fusing together two of the strongest and weakest villains of the franchise.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Episode 10, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Dr. Anisu, the sister of the Demon Realm’s Kaioshin, has been up to something in Daima’s background. While making an appearance in the premiere episode, the mad scientist has been collecting ingredients in the shadows while Goku and the Z-Fighters explore the underworld locale. In recent episodes, anime fans witnessed Anisu asking the Grand Witch Marba, the real mind behind Majin Buu, for a favor. Collecting samples from Majin Buu during the events of Dragon Ball Z, Dr. Anisu has created a brand new villain who has roots to the Saiyan Saga.

Toei Animation

A Majin Buu/Saibaman Fusion For The Ages

The stage was set for Majin Buu’s successor when it was revealed that Anisu had taken a piece of the pink powerhouse during the events of Dragon Ball Z’s final arc but another element was added by Marba that many didn’t see coming. While Dr. Anisu used several elements to create this new Majin, including her own saliva, she also used the base of a Saibaman seed to make the new antagonist known as Majin Kuu. Emerging from the cauldron, the villain has several elements that make it look like a perfect fusion of Buu and a Saibaman.

On top of using a Saibaman seed as the base for Majin Kuu, Anisu and Marba make note of the fact that they have another seed that is waiting in the wings. While Majin Kuu might be one of the biggest villains in Dragon Ball Daima, he might be getting some company in the anime’s future.

toei animation

Saibamen Revisited

If you need a refresher on the Saibamen, they were first introduced by Vegeta and Nappa when they first encountered the Z-Fighters on Earth. Each Saibaman had a power level that was comparable to Goku’s brother Raditz, aka around 1,200. Obviously, while we never got a direct read on Majin Buu’s power level, it was most likely in the billions. This new fusion in Majin Kuu might not mean that the new villain is far stronger than Buu but we could imagine that the Daima villain still has a slight edge over his predecessor if nothing else.

The Saibamen never really made an appearance following their arrival in the Saiyan Saga, meaning that it has been decades since the plant-based underlings appeared. To this day, one of the biggest contributions that the Saiyan henchmen had was creating the meme of Yamcha dying in Dragon Ball Z. It will be interesting to see what lasting impact Majin Kuu has on the overall shonen franchise.

