Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Majin Buu’s Successor In Shocking Scene

While Dragon Ball Daima has been revealing plenty of new villains for the Z-Fighters to overcome such as Gomah, Degesu, and Dr. Anisu, the anime’s eighth episode was hinting at a brand new Majin to hit the scene. Luckily, the Toei Animation production wasted little time in revealing just what this new threat is. Dr. Anisu’s team-up with the Great Witch Mariba, and her frequent visits to Earth, have paid off and a new villain has been born. Also sporting the title of “Majin”, Majin Buu’s successor has arrived and we thought now would be the perfect time to break down everything that we know about “Majin Kuu.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch Dragon Ball Daima’s latest episode, episode nine, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. In the previous installment, we learned that Dr. Anisu had been lurking in the shadows during the Majin Buu Saga, picking up some pieces of the pink powerhouse when he was originally destroyed by Majin Vegeta. In capturing enough samples, Anisu made her way to the Grand Witch Marba, a powerful sorceress hanging out in the Demon Realm. Revealed to be the true creator of Majin Buu, Marba has been more than willing to help the mad doctor out in a pinch and the fruits of her sorcery have been revealed.

Toei Animation

RELATED: Dragon Ball Daima Is Secretly Setting Up for New Dragon Ball Super Anime

Majin Kuu’s Introduction

Using both the DNA of Majin Buu and various other ingredients, a new Majin has been born who will fight for Dr. Anisu. What might come as the biggest surprise here is that Kuu’s appearance looking quite like a Saibaman is actually deliberate. Majin Kuu was made by mixing Majin Buu’s DNA with the seeds of a Saibaman and other demons, with Anisu tasking him with defeating the first Tamagami and claiming a Dragon Ball. Agreeing to this task, the super-powered fusion of Majin Buu and a Saibaman has made his debut in the Dragon Ball franchise.

While we weren’t able to see just how powerful Majin Kuu is, we have to imagine that he’s at least at the same strength level as his predecessor. If this is the fact, Goku and the pint-sized Z-Fighters are going to have quite the task on their hands in Daima’s future if they are hoping to defeat him. Even though Goku and Vegeta aren’t having much trouble with Demon Realm’s strongest so far, something tells us that Majin Kuu will be a different story altogether.

Who is Majin Kuu?

The new villain, Majin Kuu, will be voiced by voice actor Tomokazu Seki. The actor has had a long history in the anime game and you might recognize him for his roles in big time anime franchises including Blue Exorcist, Dandadan, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece. This marks the first time that Seki has been a part of the Dragon Ball franchise and in a new quote, the actor is more than happy to hop onboard for Daima.

“I always aspired to be in Dragon Ball since before I became a voice actor. Once I pictured my dream, I participated in a few auditions, but ended up with a history of failures. I finally passed an audition which felt like, “At long last, I got a part! I finally passed!” My character is shrouded in mystery. I hope everyone lookg forward to seeing me in action.”

Want to see what the future holds for Majin Kuu in Dragon Ball Daima? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.