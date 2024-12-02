Dragon Ball Daima Has Changed What We Know About the Buu Saga Forever

Dragon Ball Daima has been exploring the Demon Realm in full for the first real time in the franchise, and with the new anime has made some major retcons and changes to what we know about the events of the Majin Buu saga. Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series with a new story and characters crafted by the late Akira Toriyama, and the new episodes now airing this Fall is already starting to make some big changes to what fans know about the history of the Dragon Ball universe and how it operates. But these changes are only getting more overt.

Dragon Ball Daima kicked off its run by firmly placing itself not long after the events of the Majin Buu saga and before Battle of Gods. This new anime detaches itself from the multiverse and godly beings seen in Dragon Ball Super, and instead is now exploring the Demon Realm and the demons within it with each of its episodes. This means a series with a lot of more focus on magic use within the Dragon Ball world, and more of an exploration about some of the magical beings Goku has been facing. Which has led to some wild changes.

The Supreme Kai Is Actually a Demon

The first of the major changes to the Dragon Ball lore is starting to have a big impact on everything else that has been revealed thus far. It was revealed during Dragon Ball Daima that the Namekians are indeed originally from the Demon Realm before escaping to Planet Namek in the outside world, and in fact, every character with pointy ears is likely a demon. Demons can suss each other out due to having pointy ears, and that naturally included all of the Kaioshin as well. Meaning every god Goku had met to this point is part of a race that came from the Demon Realm.

As the Supreme Kai explains, he comes from a race known as the Glind. These beings are born in the Second Demon World and sprout from a tree. The Glind not only see themselves as above the beings living within the Third Demon World, and in some point in history they made their way to the outside world and appointed themselves as gods. This puts everything we know about the Supreme Kai during the Majin Buu arc into question as he has much more experience with Majin Buu’s origin than he realizes. And at the same time, he’s also been holding back information from Goku and the others until Dragon Ball Daima kicks in.

Majin Can Really Only Use Limited Kinds of Magic

The next major reveal came with Panzy explaining how magic works in the Demon Realm. She explained that the demons usually only get a single type of magic, and it’s a pretty limiting system. It’s not set up like ki as Goku and the others are able to train their various techniques and increase their relative power, but those using magic really can only use one kind of spell. As seen through the series thus far, nothing has really shaken up that idea as the demons have only really been using one type of magic in the few fights they’ve shown thus far.

There is a bit of a wrinkle in this, however, as Dragon Ball Daima has also demonstrated the heights of a demon’s magic with the Namekian Neva in the first few episodes. This Namekian has been living for thousands of years, and has the complete control over the Demon Realm and Earth’s Dragon Balls. He even created the current Dragon Ball guardians, the Tamagamis, and seemingly has even more magical power than even seen on screen. There’s a question of whether or not this was a result of his being alive for so long and mastering the magic at his disposal, or if he was able to gain more abilities. But that’s something that also carries into the rest of the Majin Buu changes.

Majin Buu Was Actually Created By Someone Else

The next major change was revealed most recently as Dragon Ball Daima Episode 8 explained that Bibidi didn’t actually create Majin Buu as was previously claimed in Dragon Ball Z (nor did Buu exist from time immemorial). Instead, a witch in the Demon Realm named Marba was the one who made Majin Buu. Babidi had asked her to make the monster for him, and this makes a lot of sense when coupled with the idea that demons really can only use a single kind of magical technique. Bibidi and Babidi might only have been able to brainwash others, and therefore couldn’t possibly create a new creature like Buu.

Unlike the new lore for Majin Buu revealed during Dragon Ball Super that explained how Majin Buu came to be initially revealed in his much rounder form by absorbing the Grand Supreme Kai, this actually changes the events of the Majin Buu arc. Babidi was clearly in over his head. Though this ended with his death at Majin Buu’s hands, it’s now revealed that he had no chance of controlling the monster anyway. So it’s an even dumber move by the villain to unleash a monster he had no hopes of having any power over, and a more reckless one at that if this monster was at the center of this plan.

But then the changes continue as it was also revealed that Arinsu had actually snuck out to the outside realm following Majin Vegeta’s sacrifice, and took a piece of Majin Buu that had been blown apart back to the Demon Realm. This raises some questions as it’s now being used to create a new Majin Buu, but then also means that Goku didn’t completely defeat Kid Buu at the end of the arc. Thankfully it’s not a Cell situation where Buu is able to completely reform as long as there’s a single piece that survives, but that takes a little wind out of Goku’s victory.

As Dragon Ball Daima continues, we’re likely to get far more changes. Because this anime is set after the events of the Majin Buu arc, this is going to be a rare opportunity to explore more of the immediate time period after such a massive fight. This has been something Dragon Ball has avoided in the past with time skips moving the characters forward a few years in between each of its big arcs, and this is the first real adventure fans are seeing that takes place right after the Earth was flipped upside down by a villain’s actions. The Demon Realm continues to show how big of an impact the Majin Buu arc actually had on the Dragon Ball universe, and we’ll keep seeing those changes. Thanks to this new anime, we now have a much grander understanding of this arc.