Dragon Ball Daima Sees Goku Overcome One of The Series’ Biggest Nerfs

Dragon Ball Daima has been dropping big reveals in the shonen universe at a steady clip, so sometimes elements can get lost in the shuffle. On top of revealing a new origin for Majin Buu and seeing Goku unveil his Mini-Super Saiyan 2 transformation for the first time, the Saiyan warrior has managed to overcome a big thing keeping him down. As Goku scores a major victory against the Tamagami, even in his mini-form he has been able to hit new heights by overcoming a major drawback of simply existing in the Demon Realm. Once again, Son shows that he is able to adapt at ludicrous speeds to any predicament, fighting or otherwise.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Episode 8, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. One of the biggest drawbacks of the Demon Realm, aside from its strange food and creepy characters that populate the landscape, has been the atmosphere. Much like the gravity manipulating technology that Goku and Vegeta have used in the past to amplify their power levels, the Demon Realm’s atmosphere had a higher level of gravity that made it tricky for Goku during his fights. Luckily, the Z-Fighter has managed to overcome this in seemingly record time.

Goku Defeats The Demon Realm

In fighting the first of the three Tamagami, Goku has completely overcome the heavy air that has been adding some serious troubles to his travels within the Demon Realm. He can move, fly, and fight in the exact same way that he could on the Planet Earth, though he is still struggling with the fact that he is stuck in his “first grader body”. As was seen in his victory over the Tamagami, he can still rely on Super Saiyan levels one and two, though anime fans have yet to see if he can transform into Super Saiyan 3 at this point.

While the Tamagami was reportedly able to defeat Dabura, Goku was able to take him down quite quickly once he employed the use of Super Saiyan 2. During their fight, it’s the Supreme Kai who notices that the Demon Realm’s atmosphere is no longer an issue for Son. With two more Tamagami to go before the Z-Fighters can gather the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls, it’s a good thing that Vegeta, Piccolo, and Bulma have made their way to the underworld locale.

Daima’s Major Canon Changes

On top of Goku overcoming the atmosphere, the latest episode revealed a startling new fact about Majin Buu. Instead of actually being created by the sorcerer Bibidi, the pink powerhouse was born thanks to the Grand Witch Mabra. In revealing this fact, the nefarious Dr. Anisu also exclaimed that she wants to create a new Majin. Now that Degesu’s sister is looking to make a henchman of her own, anime fans are wondering if she is creating a new Majin Buu or if she might be introducing a canon-iteration of Janemba.

