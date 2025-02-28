Dragon Ball Daima Has a Post-Credits Scene (And It’s a Can’t Miss)

Dragon Ball Daima has ended with its twentieth episode and fans are reeling from both some of the big developments and disappointments for the series finale. While it has yet to be seen if a second season will arrive, or if Dragon Ball Super’s anime might make a comeback, Daima will be discussed for quite some time. In a wild twist, not only does Dragon Ball Daima have a post-credits scene, it is one that absolutely needs to be seen by shonen fans before bidding a fond farewell to the Z-Fighters’ adventures within the Demon Realm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch Dragon Ball Daima’s final episode, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Now that Gomah has been defeated and trapped in a prison alongside Degesu, the Demon Realm has chosen its new lord. In a wild turnabout, Majin Kuu is now the new Demon Lord and is planning to rule in a much kinder fashion than his predecessors. With Goku and the Z-Fighters turning down the opportunity to make a home for themselves in the supernatural locale, they decide to make a stop at a familiar Demon Realm retailer before returning to Earth.

Toei Animation

Daima’s Post-Credits Scene

Returning to the shop that sold the child-sized Z-Fighter the Medi-Bugs, Goku aims to add more of the insects to his collection as the anime heroes will routinely find themselves running out of Senzu Beans. In Bulma’s favor, she even discovers a kind of bug that is devoted strictly to beauty, looking to buy as many as she can before returning to Earth. Of course, the bugs are far from the only surprise that the shonen protagonists find while perusing the shop.

In a major twist of fate, the cast discovers that the store has multiple “Evil Third Eyes” and that they all have the same abilities as the one that Gomah slapped onto his forehead. Should Dragon Ball Daima actually receive a second season, we would imagine that this fact would play a major role. With Gomah no longer a problem for the Demon Realm, it would be interesting to see if any other new threats would come for the monster-filled locale.

Post-Credit scene in the final episode of Dragon Ball Daima#DragonBallDaimaSpoilers pic.twitter.com/NBO1nKkAJZ — Dragon Ball Perfect Shots (@DBPerfectShots) February 28, 2025

Dragon Ball’s Future

Many anime fans were wondering if Dragon Ball Daima’s finale would reveal either that a second season was in development and/or that Dragon Ball Super would return. Unfortunately, as of the writing of this article, it seems that neither piece of news has been confirmed. Luckily, a producer on the anime franchise has stated that Shueisha and Toei Animation plan on telling new stories for decades but we might have to wait to see what said stories will turn out to be.

This finale brings about the end of one of Akira Toriyama’s final works, airing on the anniversary of his passing in Japan. At present, it has yet to be seen whether Dragon Ball Daima is the final project that Toriyama was involved in but it still made for a fitting tribute to the mangaka when all is said and done.

Want to see what the future holds for Daima? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.