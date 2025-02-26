Dragon Ball Super Might Be Hinting at The Anime’s Return With New Update

Dragon Ball Daima only has one episode left before it brings the Z-Fighters’ journey through the Demon Realm to an end. Arriving on Friday, February 28th, the anime adaptation has been revealing quite a few earth-shattering moments for both Goku and those who have followed his exploits for years. Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta and Super Saiyan 4 Goku are both the tip of the iceberg but the final episode might just manage to put them both to shame. However, a recent big update from the shonen franchise might just be hinting at the return of Daima’s predecessor, Dragon Ball Super, to the anime realm.

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super, the original television series ended in 2017 with the Tournament of Power’s conclusion. Following this finale, the anime would continue via two feature-length films, Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but there has been no hint as to Super’s small screen return. At present, Dragon Ball Daima has not been confirmed to continue following the end of its recent batch of episodes but a major update from Super’s social media account might be laying the groundwork for a big surprise. So what makes this update so special in the grand anime scheme of things?

Is Dragon Ball Super’s Anime Preparing To Return?

Dragon Ball Super’s social media account on X (Formerly Known as Twitter) released a new image of Beerus and Whis with a blurb reading, “Whis knows exactly how this is going to end.” What makes this special is that this is the first time that the shonen social media account has posted since November of last year, meaning it’s been month since anything was released by the anime handle. Since Dragon Ball Daima takes place before the Z-Fighters meet the God of Destruction, perhaps they are setting the stage for the feline destroyer and his handler to watch the Demon Realm events from afar.

Whis knows exactly how this is going to end 👀 pic.twitter.com/FEf5NO71Df — Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) February 26, 2025

Dragon Ball’s Mysterious Future

When it comes to what stories Dragon Ball Super’s television series could cover should it finally make a comeback, there are quite a few. Following the end of the Tournament of Power, the shonen’s manga continued by introducing fans to the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc. In the former, the Z-Fighters find themselves fighting against an energy-absorbing wizard bent on revenge. In the latter, a galactic bounty hunter seeks vengeance against the Saiyan race for the loss of his people and uses his world’s Dragon Balls to do just that.

Following the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama, the Dragon Ball Super manga has been on hiatus until recently, wherein a special chapter written by the mangaka was released. With the 104th chapter listing that the series will continue on its final page, shonen fans are wondering what that future might look like with artist Toyotaro seemingly at the helm. Needless to say, whatever is coming for the Z-Fighters, we here at ComicBook.com will keep you in the know.

Want to see what will be revealed later this week in the Z-Fighter universe? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.