Dragon Ball Daima Finale Will Pay Tribute to Akira Toriyama in a Touching Way

Dragon Ball Daima is preparing to release its twentieth, and seemingly final, episode of its series. Pitched as something of an official remake of Dragon Ball GT, the Z-Fighters’ journey through the Demon Realm has held quite a few surprises for shonen fans. Looking to capitalize on more surprises, the prequel series will have a special tribute to deceased creator Akira Toriyama with its grand finale. With Daima being one of the last projects that the prolific mangaka helped forge, it makes sense that this latest anime would find a way to pay tribute to the man who has changed the anime world forever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Akira Toriyama sadly passed away on March 1st, 2024 last year. Following his passing, not only did anime creators and fans worldwide pay tribute to the artist but even entire nations like France and China made sure to recognize his accomplishments. For Dragon Ball Daima’s final episode, it is set to arrive on February 28th in North America but in Japan, it will begin airing on that date and then end on March 1st. This will mean that the anime’s upcoming installment will cap off Goku’s travels in the Demon Realm on the anniversary of the creator’s death, paying tribute to Toriyama in a special way.

Toei Animation

Is Daima Done?

At present, anime fans have no idea if this next episode will be the true finale of the series or if this will only be the first of many seasons for Dragon Ball Daima. While the series does take place prior to Dragon Ball Super, there could still be some major territory to cover should Toei Animation be looking to feature these iterations of the Z-Fighters. Recently, a producer on the anime franchise hinted at the idea that the Dragon Ball series would release new stories for decades to come.

When Akira Toriyama passed last year, it was revealed that he was working on several projects before he died, with Dragon Ball Daima being one of the biggest. Dragon Ball Super’s manga recently released a new chapter of its manga that was written by Toriyama so it will be interesting to see if there were any other works that the deceased mangaka had a hand in before he passed on. Of course, there remain some big storylines from the Super manga that still need to be brought to the screen, including the Moro and Granolah Arcs.

How Will Dragon Ball Daima End?

Daima’s penultimate episode ended with adult Goku accessing the amazing transformation known as Super Saiyan 4 in a bid to take down the Demon Lord Gomah. There are quite a few different aspects that anime fans are hoping to see in the twentieth episode, such as just what the new Super Saiyan transformation is and whether or not Gohan will make an appearance. However Daima does end, it is looking to do so with a bang.

Want to see if Daima will find other ways to pay tribute to Toriyama with its finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.