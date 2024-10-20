Dragon Ball Daima’s Worst Wish Isn’t Bad for Everybody

Dragon Ball Daima has shaken things up big time for Goku and the rest of his friends by turning them all into children, but the anime has already proved that the newest Shenron wish isn’t really all that bad for everyone. Dragon Ball is now celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga debut, and the newest anime release has helped to bring the franchise full circle. As Goku and everyone involved with the Majin Buu arc has been turned into children, it’s kicking off a new adventure for Goku as he now needs to travel through the Demon Realm together with the Supreme Kai.

Dragon Ball Daima is now heading into the Demon Realm as Goku Mini tries to seek out the new Demon King Gomah in order to get to the bottom of things, and it’s clear that this new mission is going to be quite a bit of trouble. But at the same time, this wish to turn everyone into children isn’t exactly a huge issue for Goku and his friends. Hilariously, they have all been through so much at this point that turning younger ends up being a net positive for most of them…especially Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball Daima’s Worst Wish Isn’t All That Bad, Really

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 2 picks up shortly after Gomah made his wish to turn everyone into children, and it’s hilariously explained that Gomah only got a single wish because it was the first time he’d ever used the Dragon Balls (and Shenron only gives multiple wishes to regular users). That means the single wish used by the Demon King was to turn Goku and his friends into children, and it’s not long before he heads back to the Demon Realm. But as for Goku and his friends, they don’t really seem to have an issue with the changes.

Not only do they not have much shock to find out that they’ve all been turned into children, they adjust to their situation rather quickly. Both Bulma and Chichi remark about how great their youth looks, the baby Trunks and Goten joke with one another about getting turned into babies, and Goku himself seems rather fine with it outside of needing to learn how to use his younger body after training with his adult body this entire time. But the biggest beneficiary of all of this is actually Master Roshi as he’s having a great time.

Master Roshi Loves That He’s Young Again

While Bulma and Chichi don’t mind that they’ve been turned younger, Roshi is absolutely loving it. He’s hilariously not recognized by Goku when he’s trying to give his advice, but he quickly learns to love his younger looks as it’s easier to flirt with women. Roshi is then seen later when Goku gets the Power Pole from Kame House, and Roshi is getting ready to hit the town with a flashy new outfit befitting his new age. He’s absolutely loving it, and it’s just great to see.

In a hilarious way, Dragon Ball Daima is undercutting its stakes for Goku and the others. This is a rough situation for all of them, but they have also been through much worse at this point. They just survived the events of the Majin Buu arc and have been brought back to life, so another wish changing their bodies isn’t the worst thing they’ve ever dealt with. There’s no panic because Goku and the others are already working on steps to fixing things, so why even worry. It’s a conspiracy that launched the new anime, but the real tension of everything won’t kick in until Goku’s fully in the Demon Realm.