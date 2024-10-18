Dragon Ball Daima Has Changed How Earth’s Dragon Balls Work (and It Really Helps Goku)

Dragon Ball Daima’s premiere episode is one that has already made major changes to the shonen universe’s lore. On top of introducing the Demon Realm to the franchise, Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation took the opportunity to confirm that Namekians were originally demons before they arrived on Planet Namek. With the second episode of the anime arrival now having arrived online, fans are having the opportunity to see how the Z-Fighters are dealing with their new status as “mini” versions of themselves. In a shocking new moment, Shenron and the Dragon Balls have factored a major new change to the series.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Dragon Ball Daima’s second episode, be forewarned that we’ll be exploring some massive spoiler territory. For quite some time, Shenron the Eternal Dragon only granted one wish when he was summoned. When Dragon Ball Z rolled around, anime fans were introduced to Porunga, the Eternal Dragon of Namek, who didn’t just look far different from Shenron but had different abilities. Porunga could grant three wishes versus Shenron’s one. When Dende took the reins of Kami from Piccolo’s older half, new Dragon Balls were forged and it seems that Shenron is making his own rules in Dragon Ball Daima.

The Dragon Balls Have Changed

In episode one of the latest Dragon Ball anime, King Gomah of the Demon Realm decided to make a wish that would transform Goku and his friends into miniaturized versions of themselves. Unfortunately, Shenron has a new deal that he apparently has been keeping close to his chest this entire time. Once Gomah made his wish, Shenron stated that he was leaving, causing the demonic overlord to have an outburst, demanding more wishes.

As the Eternal Dragon of Earth explains, Shenron only gives one wish to “new customers,” but gives returning customers three. This means that Gomah only gets the chance to make the Z-Fighters become children and can no longer wish to receive the “Evil Third Eye.” Luckily, this revelation came at just the right time for the Z-Fighters.

Neva The Namekian’s Powers

In Dragon Ball Daima’s premiere, viewers were introduced to Neva the Namekian, an elderly Namekian that had the power to both gather the Dragon Balls instantaneously while also making them no longer stone. Unfortunately for Gomah, this isn’t a technique he can repeat instantaneously on Earth and while he can do this in the Demon Realm, it would mean that the new demon lord would have to tangle with their current protectors.

Another massive revelation regarding the Namekians also dropped in episode two as Piccolo detailed why the green-skinned warriors and healers left the Demon Realm. While Piccolo hadn’t been born to witness the exodus, the Namekians left the alternate world as they “did not like being ruled.” Since the Demon Realm is one that is lorded over by many demonic figures, it makes sense that the denizens of Planet Namek would make their way out of it to find a new home.

The final moments of episode two finally introduce us to Glorio, a resident of the Demon Realm who has arrived to help Goku and the Supreme Kai defeat Gomah. Seemingly, Glorio was informed about the Z-Fighters’ predicament thanks to a mysterious informant, which is sure to be revealed later on. Since Glorio’s ship could only hold three, Goku and Supreme Kai hop aboard but leave behind the others. Luckily, thanks to Dragon Ball Daima’s ending theme, it appears that Piccolo, Vegeta, and Bulma will be joining the trio on their journey but are going to have to wait a few days to do so thanks to Bulma repairing Kaioshin’s ship.

Want to see what other changes are made to the Dragon Ball universe thanks to Daima? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.