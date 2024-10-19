Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Shocking Secret About… Mr. Popo?!

What is the deal with Mr. Popo? Ever since the original Dragon Ball series, the enigmatic figure has been the right-hand man to Kami, originally aiding Piccolo’s older half and now assisting Dende as his new role in the Earth’s resident Dragon Balls creator. While Popo has never jumped into battle to aid Goku and the Z-Fighters, he has remained a stalwart part of the shonen franchise. With King Gomah and Degetsu using Earth’s Dragons Balls to transform the Z-Fighters and their friends into miniaturized versions of themselves, a startling secret has been revealed about Mr. Popo, potentially confirming his origins.

Mr. Popo has always been a secretly powerful character. He might not be able to go blow for blow with Goku in his Ultra Instinct form or come close to defeating Ultra Ego Vegeta but he’s shown off his strength before. In the anime, during the Majin Buu Saga, Popo was able to block blows from Goten and Trunks in their Super Saiyan forms, meaning that the turban-wearing figure has some strength backing up his quiet nature. Thanks to Gomah’s wish, Popo loses the turban that he’s worn throughout the entirety of his history and fans are reeling from what they see on the top of his head.

Mr. Popo Has Horns

In losing his trademark turban, it is shown in Dragon Ball Daima’s second episode that Mr. Popo has horns. Thanks to this fact, along with Gomah revealing that those with pointy ears are more often than not from the Demon Realm, Popo’s status as a demon might have been confirmed. Now that Mr. Popo is a child, he is unable to save Dende from being kidnapped and has to wait to see if Goku and company will save the current Kami.

In Dragon Ball Super, Popo has mostly stuck to the background in the face of threats like Moro and Granolah. However, thanks to Akira Toriyama revealing new info about the tower-dwelling being, perhaps we’ll see him return in the future of Dragon Ball Super and become more involved. Clearly, Toriyama had a lot to say about the Demon Realm in Dragon Ball Daima so it might be featured far more in Super’s future as a result under the eye of Akira’s successor, Toyotaro.

The Demon Realm’s Secrets

As Goku and company try to figure out a way to return to their old bodies, they realize that they will need to travel to the Demon Realm to undo the wrong. While Bulma is working to repair the Supreme Kai’s ship that will give the anime characters entry, the mysterious figure Glorio arrives. Looking something like if Trunks was boring a demon, Glorio states that he wants to help Son and the Z-Fighters stop Gomah and make their way to the Demon Realm. Despite giving Goku a big hand, the Z-Fighters still aren’t entirely trusting of this new figure.

Dragon Ball Daima has revealed some massive secrets not just about the Demon Realm but various aspects of the shonen franchise’s lore in its premiere episodes. The Namekians were originally demons, fusion doesn’t work exactly how we all believed, and Shenron has some weird quirks when it comes to those looking to make a wish. With this anime being one of Akira Toriyama’s last projects, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if more major bombshells drop in the series’ future.

