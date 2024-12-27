Dragon Ball Daima Announces Surprise Hiatus

Every Friday has unofficially become “Dragon Ball Daima Friday” with anime fans gathering to see what lies in wait for Goku and the Z-Fighters in the Demon Realm. Preparing to release its twelfth episode this week, a curveball has been thrown at shonen fans as it appears as though Akira Toriyama’s latest anime series is taking a break. In a surprising move, Dragon Ball Daima will be taking the first break of its run, right as things are heating up in the fight against the Tamagami. With the Prince of the Saiyans finally showing off his stuff against one of the Tamagami, it will be interesting to see if this current battle won’t come to an end in episode twelve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When last we left the Z-Fighters, Goku and his crew finally reunited with Vegeta, Piccolo, and Bulma in the Demon Realm. Son already had the Saiyan Prince beat by defeating one of the Tamagami and swiping its Dragon Ball, meaning that Vegeta wants nothing more than to once again close the gap between the two rivals. Luckily, the Prince of all Saiyans is getting his chance as he is currently fighting against another protector of the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls. Even with his power being nerfed as a result of his new diminutive form, Vegeta looks like he’s holding nothing back.

Toei Animation

[RELATED: Dragon Ball Introduces New Majin Buu Successor (But Are They Stronger Than Goku?)]

Daima Is Ringing In The New Year

According to Fuji TV, the company that helps air Dragon Ball Daima week after week, the anime will be taking next week off thanks to ringing in the New Year. Seemingly, this hiatus will be a short one as the shonen series will return the following week to continue its wild run. As mentioned previously, fingers crossed that the current fight between Vegeta and the Tamagami will end in episode twelve.

Daima’s Big Changes To Dragon Ball Lore

When Dragon Ball Daima was first announced, few fans could have imagined just how much this prequel series would change the shonen universe. Taking place before the events of Dragon Ball Super, this fact hasn’t stopped the new storyline from revealing some wild new secrets regarding the Majin race, the Namekians, and the Supreme Kai’s lineage. With episode twelve, the anime is about to hit its halfway mark, meaning there’s still quite some time left for the anime to continue throwing in some big changes.

In recent episodes, Dr. Anisu has been creating powerful followers of her won in Majin Kuu and Majin Duu. While this villainous duo aren’t as strong as Majin Buu, the fact that they use his DNA with that of Saibamen seeds has made them unique characters for the anime. While Kuu and Duu are still having trouble taking down their current opponent, it will be interesting to see how they stack up against the Z-Fighters in their inevitable confrontation.

Want to stay updates on the Demon Realm and the Z-Fighters’ adventures within it? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball Daima and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.