Sleek ‘Dragon Ball’ Fan-Art Shows Off SSJ3 Kale

Dragon Ball Super fans have been huge fans of the Universal Survival arc and the Tournament of Power because of two major additions to the series, two hugely popular Saiyans in Universe 6, Caulifla and Kale.

Caulifla became popular due to her popular aggressive attitude, her ability to reach higher power levels quickly, but Kale became popular for a completely different reason. Not only is Kale’s power the closest Broly will get to the series’ canon, but now fans can imagine what a higher level of that kind of power would look like on Kale.

Twitter user @nanidrive shared this wishful art of Kale reaching Super Saiyan 3. Although her Broly-like state is not exactly in the same line as Super Saiyan 3, her more controlled self can be close to Super Saiyan 2. Thus, it makes the idea of a Super Saiyan 3 Kale all the more feasible.

Given how strong Kale and Caulifla were in the Tournament of Power, especially after fusing, there’s no telling how much further Kale could have gotten had she been able to reach Super Saiyan 3.

