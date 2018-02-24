‘Dragon Ball’ Crew Reveals Akira Toriyama’s Work On Android 21

Dragon Ball fans have been looking for a legitimate fighting game experience since the series starting releasing them, but now Arc System Works has finally delivered with Dragon Ball FighterZ.

What has been taking fans by storm, even beyond its great gameplay, is the new character Android 21. Fans knew she was designed by series creator Akira Toriyama himself, but now more of his involvement in her creation has come to life.

The DB Official Site has the second part of their interview with the DB FighterZ team. They wanted an original story because everyone knows the main series’ story already, and they had high-end visuals and Toriyama’s design for No.21 to draw people in. https://t.co/hWd9eifPqO — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 16, 2018

The official Dragon Ball website shared an interview with the development team behind Dragon Ball FighterZ, and they talked about their approach to the new character. They wanted a new villain for the game to go along with the game’s original story since Arc System Works did not want to do what Dragon Ball video games have done in the past and just retread the events of the series.

In order to draw fans in, they needed a design that would pop off-screen. To keep her from just being another Cell, as her inception parallels his, publisher Shueisha suggested she transform.

After the team told Toriyama what they wanted in the villain, as they needed a slick design for a character that would transform, he essentially “supervised” in her creation. But this is where his involvement in her creation ends.

Taking their suggestions into account, Toriyama created Android 21’s design but didn’t have much direct input into her story. Seeing how well the character fits into the Dragon Ball canon, it is wild that Toriyama didn’t provide direct creative input.

